Victor Floyd wants his team to emerge from Friday’s opener with a win, he wants to come out of Lancaster healthy and he’d like the game to actually conclude on Friday.

Chester opens the season against the Lancaster Bruins, just as they did last year. In the 2022 contest, the power went out in Chester’s stadium and stayed out for so long the game had to be concluded the following day. The Cyclones lost that game 24-16 and got some players beat up in the process, all things Chester wants to avoid this time around.