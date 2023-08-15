Victor Floyd wants his team to emerge from Friday’s opener with a win, he wants to come out of Lancaster healthy and he’d like the game to actually conclude on Friday.
Chester opens the season against the Lancaster Bruins, just as they did last year. In the 2022 contest, the power went out in Chester’s stadium and stayed out for so long the game had to be concluded the following day. The Cyclones lost that game 24-16 and got some players beat up in the process, all things Chester wants to avoid this time around.
Floyd said the Bruins pose some challenges. The team operates from a run-heavy offense that is reliant on the options. He likes their shifty and strong quarterback, he said they have a left tackle with a number of FBS offers and very productive running back in 5’8, 200 pound senior Bryce Surratt.
“They do a good job running the option. They’re an athletic team,” Floyd said.
Defensively, Floyd said Lancaster possesses a lot of team speed and “get to the football.”
“Defensively, they’re a lot like us,” he said.
Chester is coming off an excellent performance in the Chester County Football Jamboree, having beaten Richland Northeast 30-0. The Cyclones have some big-time weapons outside, but only threw the ball four times. Instead, they let Elijah Coleman and Antonio Hopkins combine to run for 225 yards in a half.
“The point is to just win,” Floyd said.
Still, when the team wanted to throw the ball, it was able to do so with Trooper Floyd hitting all four of his pass attempts, including a 50-yarder to Kyan Kennedy.
On top of the offense operating at peak efficiency (scoring on every possession) the defense pitched a shutout. There are some familiar names on that side of the ball too, including Hopkins (the team’s leading returning tackler) at linebacker and defensive lineman Terry Radford. As a freshman defensive end, Radford racked up nearly 30 tackles-for-loss and has been moved inside this year. Floyd said he believes that move will create big-time dividends for his team. No team is a finished product this time of year and Floyd said his team has things it has to work on and areas in which it can get better, but said there wasn’t much of anything bad to say about the way the Cyclones played on Friday.
“The guys played well. Hopefully we can replicate that when it’s a game that counts,” he said.
Chester’s game at Lancaster Friday kicks off at 7:30 p.m.