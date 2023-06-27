“I’m headed to Ridgeway now to meet with Ted Koppel.”
That is TOTALLY a thing I expected to say at some point in my life (not really, even kind of), but say it I did a few months ago. Picture it…there I was in December, minding my own business at home when reporter Brian called me.
“I got an email that I think was supposed to go to you from a CBS producer. They want to talk to you for a story,” he said.
“Uh huh,” I said skeptically, waiting for the punch line. “They doing a segment on the world’s messiest desks or something?”
As background, when we moved from one office to another last year, I, um, did not find a natural spot to place all my belongings, so lots of them were just kind of piled up in my office. Then there are the empty water bottles, drink cups, empty pretzel and nut bags, paperwork, books, a layer of dust that is several inches thick (because all the other junk makes it impossible to clean said desk) and so on.
As it turns out, no joke was forthcoming from Brian. What I had was an actual, real, inquiry from a noted CBS producer sending an initial inquiry about my possible interest in talking to them about a piece they were considering doing.
In the last few years, we were part of a statewide effort that included dozens of newspapers, one that was focused on corruption. We worked with the Post and Courier and other outlets on some stories.
So then there was an initial phone call, then what I guess is considered a pre-interview and then, after a few weeks, I got the word that the piece (which was to air on the CBS News Sunday Morning show) was a go and that I’d be interviewed by Ted Koppel.
“Great,” I thought. “So is this over the phone or via Zoom?”
“Oh, it will be done in person,” I was told. “Ted will fly to South Carolina.”
Wow…Ted Koppel, the guy who hosted Nightline, the guy who covered the war in Vietnam, a longtime, respected TV journalist was going to come down here to talk to me. Wow. Yeah, I think “wow” covers it.
He would be interviewing me and one other person and an in-between location was chosen to do that (Ridgeway). The only problem was that this was in late March, when stuff is starting to bloom and belch pollen everywhere. Pollen never used to bother me, but now it does. It’s fairly mild, normally just my eyes getting a tad dry. An added bonus this year was “strained voice.” The interview was on a Wednesday, but the weekend before I noticed a tiny scratchy feeling in my throat. I thought maybe it was a minor cold of some kind…I maybe get one of those a year so I blasted it with vitamins, good sleep and lots hydration, but it just kind of lingered. I didn’t have any other symptoms, so I figured out pretty quickly this was probably pollen-related laryngitis. So here I was, about to talk to Ted Koppel for a piece on national TV and I could barely talk. Early Tuesday morning, I sounded like what you’d get if Bea Arthur and a bullfrog could have somehow had a baby. So, I hammered down hot tea with lemon, hot coffee, basically anything that might clear up my problem. I also rested my voice, barely talking Tuesday or Wednesday morning. I did have to field one phone call from a producer who remembered that we had not discussed attire.
“Don’t worry,” I told her. “I normally go for a more casual look, but I’m putting on my tie and coat right now.”
“Yeah, about that…Ted is wearing jeans, so don’t wear a coat and tie. Just dress casual,” I was told.
I genuinely hate wearing ties so that suited me fine. I continued to save my voice as I first went to the office, and then headed to Ridgeway. People kept asking me if I was nervous and my very honest answer was “no.” I’ve been taking part interviews most of my life, I worked in radio for a while, I interned at a TV station and I’ve interviewed some big name folks before. That attitude held right up until I pulled up at the location and actually saw lights, cameras, a crew and Ted dadgum Koppel.
“Holy (something something something) this is actually about to happen,” I thought.
I got out of the car and Ted immediately put me at ease. He was super nice and very funny. He asked me if I’d ever gotten any hate mail and I told him that I had and that usually I hung it up on a bulletin board in my office as a sort of wall of fame. He told me that after the first night he hosted “Nightline” he got two letters. One said they were impressed by his work and wished him well in the future. The other said…well, I can’t actually say, but needless to say they expressed dissatisfaction with his work and compared what he did to what a vacuum does. At some point I asked when the segment might air and was told either just before or just after another segment they were working on focused on the 100th birthday of Henry Kissinger. I thought “yeah, me and Henry Kissinger on the same show, that makes sense.”
My voice held up for the interview, but not when a crew came to Chester two days later film me in the office and around town. So, national film crew coming in, I actually cleaned up my office (but not my car, which they filmed me getting in, which looked like a landfill on wheels). At this point, my voice was shot, I probably sounded like Jabba the Hutt with bronchitis, but I got through it. I have no idea what the final product will look like, but it will air this Sunday morning (tentatively) and I’m anxious to see it. I talked a lot about the collaboration that started the whole thing, but also journalism in general and Chester. I tried to tout all the great things happening here. It’s almost surreal to think that I’ll be a part of something that people all over the world will be able to see and that will, I guess, live forever in online archives. It’s also funny to think that people who don’t know better will think I have a super deep voice and always keep a really clean office.