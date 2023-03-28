Chester County School District Chief Operations Officer Adam Davis made sure his last meeting with the Chester County School Board ended on a high note. He informed the board that the district had received the building permit for the proposed new Chester County Career and Technology Center.
Davis is leaving the district to move with his family to Berkeley County, where they just passed a $587 million penny sales tax initiative.
At the March school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton commended Davis for his professionalism in supervising the Operations Department.
“I would like to say we appreciate the support you have given in the Operations department these past two years. You have done great things, and everyone talks about how you have really transformed this department and really meeting the needs and being responsive to the departments that you supervise in this district,” Dr. Sutton said.
In other business, in honor of Women’s History Month, Dr. Sutton recognized Brenda Fort for being the first female elected to the CCSD Board of School Trustees in 1978 and he recognized Maggie James for being the first black female elected to the CCSD Board of School Trustees in 1993.