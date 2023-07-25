Communication is important in government. That applies to information flowing freely among government officials but also out to the public. You deserve to know what is happening in your town, with your tax dollars and what is being done on your behalf.
On the latter of those two fronts, we have some good news. New City of Chester Mayor Carlos Williams recently pitched an idea to us of having a regular feature in the paper in which he would provide updates on projects, economic development and other initiatives. He also wants to engage in more face-to-face meetings with citizens to convey in a direct manner what is happening in the City.
Police Chief Curtis Singleton has also offered to write the occasional column on community issues form a police perspective.
We welcome both of these ideas wholeheartedly. When our state representatives provide us with write-ups of what is happening in Columbia, we make room for it, because we value your need to know. That happens less frequently locally, since most City of County officials have full plates and often do not have a staff to help piece such things together.
You don’t have to look any further than Monday night’s meeting of Chester City Council to know that the word doesn’t always get out on major happenings. The overall costs of the City of Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center has been an ongoing discussion and debate, with the 80-plus-year-old building needing an expensive new roof, a new HVAC system for the pool and ongoing expenses for staffing and programming. It was mentioned during the meeting that MUSC (the Medical University of South Carolina, which owns Chester’s hospital) was apparently willing to allocate some level of funds towards the facility, but ultimately did not because of building’s appearance. We attend every meeting of Chester City Council and this marks the first public comment on this matter. We think that is something the public, which is helping fund the facility, deserves to know.
We also heard mention of the City missing out on a $50 million project of some kind. Economic development matters often can’t be discussed until they fully come to fruition (and are among the scant few items exempt from the Freedom of Information Act), but again, that isn’t something that had previously been disclosed.
We do our best to bring you information about government happenings, but some things can’t be known by us or by you unless they are brought to light by an elected official in the know. We are glad that Williams and Chief Singleton are prioritizing the flow of information with all. To have a better informed populace, to get the City moving in the right direction and to get everyone on board with supporting the good things that are happening here, communication is a key.