Communication is important in government. That applies to information flowing freely among government officials but also out to the public. You deserve to know what is happening in your town, with your tax dollars and what is being done on your behalf.

On the latter of those two fronts, we have some good news. New City of Chester Mayor Carlos Williams recently pitched an idea to us of having a regular feature in the paper in which he would provide updates on projects, economic development and other initiatives. He also wants to engage in more face-to-face meetings with citizens to convey in a direct manner what is happening in the City.