Carlos Williams
Candidate for Mayor of Chester
I am Councilman Carlos Williams, and I’m running for Mayor! “It’s my pleasure to say that I’m not running against anyone; I’m running for something!” That something is a better community that believes in good governance!
I served my country in the US Marine Corps. I’ve also been serving my community for eight years, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people. The many community projects throughout the city and county and the advocacy for industry for financial support that brought in millions of dollars in revenue are just a few of the many accomplishments and partnerships that were formed. I’m aware of our challenges, but the potential and opportunities are unlimited for Chester.
As your new mayor, I will:
- help restore trust in our government;
- make sound and informative financial decisions;
- create a safer environment for our residents;
- bring the talent and expertise together to help move the city forward;
- build recreation and entertainment opportunities in the city.
These are my receipts
In Ward 1, 2, 3 and 4:
- Renovated homes for the elderly and single mothers
- New construction home built
- New roofs
- Handicap-accessible ramps
- Volunteered for neighborhood cleanup
- Helped secure $75k for fencing at Joe Collins Stadiums
- partnered with GAF, Duke Energy, Citizens Alliance, and former Councilwoman Angela Douglas for the Wylie Park ADA compliance and
- inclusive park project.
- completed phases (1) and (2) of the East Chester Renaissance Project;
- Partnerships include Harvest Call Ministries, I-58, SC Uplift, GAF, Catawba Farm & Foods, Oliphant Industries, Chester Downtown Association (CDDA), Founders Federal Credit Union, First Citizens, Lowes, Home Depot, New Indy, Ember Church, and AME Zion Church.
In Chester County, I accomplished the following:
- partnered to help renovate over 200 homes and 10 mobile homes;
- rescued the summer service feeding program by raising thousands of dollars from businesses;
- advocated for funds for city resident youth who received high marks on standardized tests;
- was instrumental in bringing “Live After Five” to the City of Chester;
- worked with the Catawba Regional Council of Governments (COG) to develop and seek out programs for our community.
I’ll always be an open, honest, and transparent leader. I will continue to hold myself and others accountable. I will make informed decisions to help the city stay on track financially. I will continue to build relationships and partnerships with community stakeholders. I will continue to work to provide resources for safer neighborhoods. I will capitalize on opportunities that bring continued growth to the city. I will continue to work on cleaning up our city. I will continue to advocate on behalf of the City of Chester to our State Delegation. I will support our city’s youth in education. And I will continue to help create an inclusive environment for our community’s downtown economic development.
I can do it with your support. Let’s all work together to make Chester a great, vibrant city again. Please show your support by voting on May 2, 2023, for a person who loves and works extremely hard for his community.
Please cast your vote! Thanks for your support in advance.
If you would like to support this campaign, send me a message at: Email: Williamscarlos89@yahoo.com Cell #: Text or call (803) 379-8987.
Darlene Wright
Candidate for Chester City Council Ward 1
(Remarks taken from a speech Darlene Wright made at a recent meet and greet)
I am Darlene Wright Bell, and you’ve seen my signs around in the community that say “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” That is my platform. I feel like every citizen in Chester has a right to be heard: whatever you want, whatever you need, the issues and complaints and concerns that you have for the City of Chester, you have a right for your voice to be heard.
That’s what I want to come in on. I want to come in, let me know. Once I am your councilmember for Ward 1, I will be able to take your concerns to the council and be able to fight for you, tell council some of your concerns, tell them what you would like to see done here in the community.
Most of us, we never get heard. We all have interests, complaints and concerns, but how many times do you voice them? How many times do your councilmembers come out an ask you what you would like to see in the community?
I want to be the one to fight for you — you can go to council yourself and tell them what you want, bu8t you’re still going to need someone up there to support you...that will be me.
Another issue is our kids. We need to do more for our kids in the community. For example, we need to have Wyloie Park open for the kids this summer. That will give them somewhere to go. The pool at the park has been closed since the start of Covid. The government has lifted all restrictions, so why isn’t Wylie Park (and the pool) open for the kids?
And we need to keep our revenue here in Chester. We need to have more places for shopping, more things to do in Chester. We need to build up our own community. I like to go to the mall and shop too, but that’s only because we don’t have any big stores in Chester. We need something that’s going to cater to everybody in Chester.
And foremost, we need to come together as a community to fight to keep our children out of the streets, to keep guns out of their hands and that will take the whole community. When I was raising my kids (they’re teenagers now) I had that village (to help with my kids). We need to be that village for everyone’s kids; we’re not raising their kids, because that’s their responsibility. We just want to be there to step in and show guidance.
Wanda Stringfellow, Candidate for Mayor of Chester
Wanda Y. Stringfellow is a Chester native. She is the mother of two children, Attorney La’Jessica Stringfellow, and Jai’Den Stringfellow a graduating senior attending Chester High School. Wanda is a graduate of Chester County Schools and has attended the following colleges and universities to further her education and acquired the following degrees:
Benedict College — B.A. in elementary Education/Early Childhood Education
The University of South Carolina — M.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
Cambridge College of Boston M.A. — M.Ed. in Urban Studies
Cambridge College of Boston M.A. — Ed.S in Educational Administration/Leadership
Florida State University — received various certificates and certifications in Leadership and management strategies.
Wanda is a working retiree of the Chester County School District where she has devoted her entire 38-year teaching career to the Chester community. She teaches 8th grade — Earth Science at Chester Middle school.
Wanda is a member of the Mount Olive Baptist of Chester, SC
I am seeking re-election for the office of Mayor because I have the experience and passion to continue to re-build a high performing city government as is evident with my leadership throughout the last four years. I successfully led our community during the pandemic amid local, state and national shutdowns of businesses and government.
I am confident that I can continue to unite our community as we work through some of our most challenging issues. I have been involved in our local municipal government for many years and I have the experience needed to strengthen our current municipal government. As Mayor I have previously led the City of Chester to be named a “Picture Perfect” city by the state of South Carolina and have also led a delegation of citizens to the National League of Cities competition as an “All American City” finalist. Each of these honors was a result of excellent leadership as Mayor during my tenure. It is my desire and goal to reach each of these honors of distinction again as our community continues to work together to achieve this goal. I am seeking re-election for office of Mayor because I am a proven leader who solves problems and seizes opportunities. My leadership ability speaks for itself.
During my current term as Mayor, projects completed under my leadership are:
- Lead our community safely during the Covid-19 pandemic;
- Advocated for and acquired the City of Chester Aquatic and Physical Fitness Center;
- Annexation of property into city of Chester for major housing development;
- Working collaboratively with Chester County Economic Development director to establish business partnerships and development within downtown Chester;
- Re-established a strong, meaningful working relationship with the Chester County Sheriffs Department and the City of Chester;
- First Friday downtown community events;
- City of Chester’s participation in Juneteenth Celebration;
- Appropriation of ARPA funding to demolish and remove dilapidated houses & buildings;
- Passage of Bailey Bill;
- Passage of Rental Registry;
- Continued support of Economic Development within our downtown;
- Continued development of the Agri-Business-Market building & Pavilion.
I am a catalyst for change and guided development. I am an independent thinker and I am not beholden to anyone or group. I understand economic development, strategic planning and innovation. I am a visionary and I am the positive, progressive leader our community needs and deserves.
I am running for office because I am “Chester”, a native that loves her community and wants to see it strive to its fullest potential. I chose to raise my family here and would like to see our community become vibrant enough that my children will desire to someday raise their children here, a place where people want to live, work, learn and play.
Annie Reid, Candidate for Chester City Council, Ward 3
As a proud citizen of the City of Chester, I have diligently served the citizens of Chester. I was employed by the State of South Carolina in the Department of Employment and Workforce (formally the Employment Security Commission) working my way up from a clerk to Area Director in the Chester Office and then transferring to the Rock Hill Office as Area Director.
I have worked with a lot of our citizens in Chester, and I have always done my best to assist them with their needs. My job helped in the development of my interviewing skills, hiring practices, evaluation and managing of people.
As a citizen of Chester, I have worked in the community by helping to establish a Neighborhood Watch Program, working on Earth Day Projects and community clean-ups, advocating for sidewalks in the City especially in the Ashford Street area, advocating Fair Housing Month downtown beautification and other initiatives.
I have always tried to be responsive to community needs and citizen requests. Because there are nine people making decisions on the council, choices were not always made in favor of what I believed to be the best for the City; but in government, the majority rules. I have always been a firm believer in this. No matter what the council decides, after the vote is taken and opinions are voiced, we must work together for the betterment of the City of Chester.
As a councilmember, I have worked on the Public Works, Public Safety, Recreation, and the Finance committees at various times. I also worked as a liaison between the Council and the Chester Downtown Development Association. I have found that being a policy maker is not always easy, but I have been fortunate to be able to listen to all sides and make an informed decision according to the facts presented.
We are currently working on demolishing dilapidated housing, improving services to the citizens of Chester, offering better recreational opportunities, more housing and other initiatives. I believe that the City of Chester will be a more viable community if we work together.
Our relationship with the County of Chester has been improved especially in the economic development aspect. We must continue to develop and improve our relationships with the county, the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, surrounding cities and counties, and private entities so that we can have a seat at the table when discussions about our viability are held.
I believe in change for the better. Not just change for the sake of change. I want to continue to serve my city. Anyone who holds the seat of councilmember should respect and be respected. I solicit your vote in the May 2nd City election as we continue to work for the betterment of the City of Chester.