Meet with government officials

Your legislators would love to hear from you. Would you like to meet with your Senator or Representative? Call Gloria McCrorey at the Chester Legislative Delegation Office at 803-581-0233 or email to cc.delegation@chestercounty.gov. The office is located in the Courthouse basement in downtown Chester. Appointments will be scheduled upon request. Rep. Randy Ligon will hold constituent meetings on Tuesdays; Sen. Mike Fanning will host meetings on Wednesdays; and Rep. Annie McDaniel will meet on Thursdays. Use the above contact information to make an appointment.