“Call for the vote,” Chester Mayor Carlos Williams said Wednesday night to City Clerk Marquita Fair.
He said it at least half a dozen times.
Among a great deal of arguing, shouting and accusations of violent threats, the vote was taken and Chester City Council passed a motion to rescind Monday night’s vote to fire City Administrator Malik Whitaker.
At the outset of the meeting, Councilwoman Ursula Boyd Crosby read a prepared statement in which she alleged that following Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Tabatha Strother made “an explicit threat of violence” against her. She said she had feared for her safety since and had filed a police report related to the incident. She said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was involved and that she would also be sending a copy of the letter to Gov. Henry McMaster (see related story).
Once the meeting moved onto the scheduled agenda, which included the item “daily administrative duties.” Councilwoman Tony Nelson then spoke about Monday’s meeting, in which she voted to terminate Whitaker (he was fired on a 5-4 vote). She explained that her vote was in error and she actually supported keeping the administrator.
“There were two motions on the floor,” she said. “One to terminate the administrator and one to adjourn the meeting. I thought I was voting to adjourn the meeting.”
With that, she made a motion to rescind Monday’s vote. Some members of the council protested, saying such a motion must be made in the same meeting.
Charlie Barrineau, a field services representative for the Municipal Association of South Carolina, told the News & Reporter that motions to reconsider must be made within the same meeting, but a motion to rescind can essentially be made at any point. Courts have upheld votes being rescinded that came as long as nine months after the original vote. Barrineau said he could not comment on the specifics of Chester’s Wednesday meeting other that to say he “concurred with the advice provided by legal counsel."
City Attorney Latonya Dilligard-Edwards advised the Council, as arguments were raised about whether or not the motion to rescind was being handled properly, that it was.
Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd said she wanted to see the statute in writing. When Dilligard-Edwards said she was reading directly from the statute, King-Boyd repeated, “Provide it in writing.”
Councilman David Claytor said he did not believe that Nelson erred in her original vote and that she had intended to fire Whitaker as she voted. Williams said Claytor had no idea of knowing what Nelson’s actual intentions were.
King-Boyd argued that a vote to rescind Whitaker’s firing would not be proper and would run afoul of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
“It’s not on the agenda,” she argued.
Williams was determined to carry the vote forward and called for the question, banging his gavel, telling King-Boyd at one point she was out of order.
King-Boyd continued to argue against a vote and began to yell at one point that the whole meeting was out of order. Several people sitting in the audience stood at that point, with many directing vocal criticism of the proceedings. Williams simply continued to bang the gavel intermittently and called for the vote to be taken. Fair said she did not think she should take the vote at that point without an OK from the attorney. Dilligard-Edwards said with the motion having been stated and the question called, she needed to conduct the roll call vote as instructed. Nelson was asked to repeat her motion and stated she wished to rescind Monday’s vote firing Whitaker. As she was called on to vote, Fair asked her, “are you sure you know what you’re voting for?”
The motion to rescind appeared to pass 5-3, with Councilwoman Danielle Hughes initially joining the meeting via Zoom, and then entering the chambers as the vote was taking place. She contacted the News & Reporter after the meeting and said she did place a vote against the motion, which would mean the vote was 5-4. As arguments continued, a second item on the agenda was not discussed, with Williams ending the meeting.
There is language in Robert’s Rules of Order (which lays out parliamentary procedure) indicating a vote to rescind, “requires a two-thirds vote without notice, a majority vote with notice or a majority of the entire membership with no notice.” Williams said as far as he was concerned, the vote meant that Whitaker was basically “un-fired” and could return to work. King-Boyd told the News & Reporter that the meeting and vote were both illegal per the Freedom of Information Act.
“We did not give the public proper notice,” she said.
Nelson said after the meeting, “the vote we passed Monday wasn’t on the agenda either.”
Councilman Jamie Price said he actually tried to speak up at the outset of the meeting, when the minutes for Monday’s meeting were being approved, to vote that they not be, since there were two motions on the floor at once when Whitaker was fired. Per Robert’s Rules of Order, he said, two motions cannot be on the floor at the same time.
Some members of the audience argued that rescinding the vote would not actually equate to Whitaker getting his job back, that it would actually require a separate vote.
Barrineau, again speaking generally and not about Wednesday’s meeting in particular, said when a vote is rescinded, the previous action is undone. That would mean Whitaker’s firing was wiped off the books and he would, in fact, return to his administrator role.
Per sources, Whitaker did resume his duties as administrator on Thursday and was slated to return to City Hall to work on Tuesday.