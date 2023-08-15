They all want to finish the season on the top of the polls and Chester County’s three high school football teams are starting the 2023 season pretty close to that spot.
Last week, the South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll was released for each classification. In AAA, the Chester Cyclones were ranked sixth, behind Dillon, defending state champion Beaufort, Daniel, Clinton and Camden. The Cyclones went 7-5 last year and advanced to the second round of the AAA playoffs before falling to eventual upperstate champion Powdersville.
Lewisville begins the season ranked number two in Class A, behind only defending state champion Christ Church. Lewisville received a pair of first place votes (Christ Church received 11 and Bamberg-Ehrhardt the other two). The Lions were 11-2 last year, with the only losses being to Andrew Jackson in the regular season (The Volunteers made it to the AA semifinals) and Christ Church in the third round of the playoffs.
Great Falls was in the “receiving votes” category in Class A. Great Falls struggled to a 2-8 mark last year, but the team has a new coaching staff and had a big showing Friday, blowing out Thornwell Charter 40-0 in a half in jamboree action.
All three teams kick of the regular season this week. The prep media poll voters are online, TV and print journalists that cover high school sports in South Carolina. Chester News & Reporter Editor Travis Jenkins is among the voters.