They all want to finish the season on the top of the polls and Chester County’s three high school football teams are starting the 2023 season pretty close to that spot.

Last week, the South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll was released for each classification. In AAA, the Chester Cyclones were ranked sixth, behind Dillon, defending state champion Beaufort, Daniel, Clinton and Camden. The Cyclones went 7-5 last year and advanced to the second round of the AAA playoffs before falling to eventual upperstate champion Powdersville.