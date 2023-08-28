CHESTER — Mr. Robert Alexander Jordan Sr. died Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, also at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Mr. Jordan was born March 18, 1939, in Chester County, S.C. and was a son of the late Robert Hall Jordan and Virginia Turner Jordan. He attended Lewisville High School and retired from Springs Industries Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Plant. Bobby enjoyed fishing and searching for arrowheads. He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where he was an active and faithful member.
He is survived by one son, Robert A. Jordan Jr. (Melissia) of Chester, S.C.; one grandson, Benjamin Jordan of Chester, S.C.; one brother, Eugene Jordan (Jane) of Chester, S.C.; one sister, Hazel Rousey (Charles) of Chester, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 56 years, Elizabeth Miller "Betty" Jordan.
Memorials may be made to Agape Care, 1069 Bayshore Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.