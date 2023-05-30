Death Notices
Mr. Tyrone Dwayne Caldwell, 46
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Death Notices
Mr. Tyrone Dwayne Caldwell, 46
ROUNDROCK, TEXAS — Mr. Tyrone Dwayne Caldwell, 46, formerly of Rock Hill, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Annie Lou Caldwell Barber, 926 Belinda St., Rock Hill, S.C.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Mr. Phillip L. Radford, 72
CHESTER — Mr. Phillip L. Radford, 72, of 647 Jocie Lane passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home.
The family will receive friends at 128 and 130 Helen St., Chester.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.