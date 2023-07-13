Fayega Girl's Empowerment will be hosting a one-day Teen Girls Empowerment Summit on: Friday, July 21, 2023, from, 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the Chester War Memorial Building, 154 Main St, Chester, SC 29706.
The summit aims to empower girls in the community by giving them the skills necessary through education, training, and mentorship to become confident, college, and career ready.
The panel of speakers and guests will include local mental & healthcare professionals, community activists, business owners and entrepreneurs.
With this event, topics will include: self-confidence, maintaining good characteristics, becoming college-ready, and/or starting their own business with an entrepreneurship program.
The mission of Fayega Girls Empowerment is to assist the young ladies to be career driven and become successful leaders in this world.
This FREE event will host 60 middle-high school girls in the Chester community.