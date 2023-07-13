Fayega Girl's Empowerment will be hosting a one-day Teen Girls Empowerment Summit on: Friday, July 21, 2023, from, 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the Chester War Memorial Building, 154 Main St, Chester, SC 29706.

The summit aims to empower girls in the community by giving them the skills necessary through education, training, and mentorship to become confident, college, and career ready.