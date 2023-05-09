RUSTY PIC

Lewisville athletic director Rusty Pemberton addresses the 2010 Lewisville baseball team after it won the state championship. His son Logan was on that team.

After 39 years, Rusty Pemberton is retiring from public education, but he’ll never be able to retire the nickname he picked up along the way. To the thousands of students and athletes he’s touched over the years, he will always be “Coach P.”

Pemberton, the athletic director at Lewisville High School, has spent his entire teaching, administrative and coaching careers in Chester County, basically splitting that time between Chester and Lewisville. He’s been in Chester so long, it almost seems like he’s a native, but Pemberton actually hails originally from Ohio. His dialect seems to remain intact, but only to locals here.

