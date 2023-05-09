After 39 years, Rusty Pemberton is retiring from public education, but he’ll never be able to retire the nickname he picked up along the way. To the thousands of students and athletes he’s touched over the years, he will always be “Coach P.”
Pemberton, the athletic director at Lewisville High School, has spent his entire teaching, administrative and coaching careers in Chester County, basically splitting that time between Chester and Lewisville. He’s been in Chester so long, it almost seems like he’s a native, but Pemberton actually hails originally from Ohio. His dialect seems to remain intact, but only to locals here.
“When I go back home now, people think I sound Southern,” he said. “They’ll say, ‘Come listen to Pemberton talk.’ ”
Not surprisingly, Pemberton grew up playing sports almost year-round. He played football through middle school, but said his high school was so small (Lynchburg Clay, which even today barely has 300 students) they didn’t field a football team. So he played boys volleyball (which is just beginning at the prep level in this state), which is very popular in Ohio, along with baseball and basketball. His high school hoops coach had a connection at Lander University in Greenwood.
He liked the weather (“It was 17 degrees when I left Ohio and 70 when I got to Greenwood”) and the area and decided to pursue a walk-on spot on Lander’s men’s team. Once he got there, though, he said he realized he wasn’t necessarily college player material. Lander played at the NAIA level at that point but had a terrific team, one that advanced to the Final Four at that level. Then Coach Finis Horne still offered him a spot, but also offered him a step on his career path.
“He told me I had a spot if I wanted it, but he also told me, ‘You’re going to be a coach one day,’ ” Pemberton recalled.
He was right, obviously, and Pemberton was at every practice and most every game the team played. He learned a lot getting to watch a coach that won almost 500 career games and now has an arena named after him. He originally planned to put that knowledge to use at a private school in Greenwood, but his friend and fraternity brother Bill Bonds was from Chester and learned of a teaching and coaching opening back home. He knew Pemberton had agreed to work at a private school, but didn’t know if he’d signed anything yet. He drove around Greenwood and just happened to see Pemberton standing an ATM. He pulled in, found out he hadn’t signed a contract yet and told him he needed to come to Chester.
So to start the school year in 1984, Pemberton walked onto the campus of what was then called Chester Junior High School. He would be a PE teacher, an assistant middle school football coach and head middle school basketball coach. He said people like Harold Bedenbuagh (principal) and Coach Guy Misenheimer gave him a lot of support and guidance early in his career. He eventually moved to Chester High School, was an assistant football coach and basketball coach. He ascended to interim boys head basketball coach and then took the job full time. He said he would always appreciate his then-principal Dr. Jeff Brown for trusting him with that opportunity and help from other great coaches like John Bramlett, Bryan Cok and Jeff Cok. He coached a lot of great players and against a lot too. Chester was in Region II-AAAA, which was among the best and most competitive athletic regions in the Southeastern United States. One of those was Maurice Morris, a Cyclones running back that ultimately starred at the University of Oregon and in the NFL.
“That was when Billy Parker was head coach. You could see then that he could play in the NFL. We put him on the defensive line and he was making tackles all over the place and at running back he was taking it to the house over and over,” Pemberton said.
Region II-AAAA is remembered for football all-timers like Steve Davis, but Pemberton said there was tons of basketball talent too. He had guys like William Gallman (who played basketball at the University of South Carolina), Rodney Feaster (a linebacker at Clemson), Jerry Caldwell, Leon Young, Eric and Derrick Hall, Jermaine Mapp and Marty Tobias. He faced a lengthy slate of guys that ended up playing Division I basketball. (Kenneth Sims at Southern Cal and Shane McCravy at College of Charleston among many others) With competition every night being heated, even a good team could often lose a few games here and there and that happened early in the senior year of Gallman, who was among the state’s top players and most sought after recruits that season.
“We lost a bunch of games early, but then we went on a tear,” Pemberton said.
They rode that momentum all the way into the region tournament, advancing to the finals in an absolutely stacked field.
“Rock Hill beat us on a shot at the buzzer,” Pemberton said.
The year after Gallman graduated was actually one of the most satisfying and fulfilling of Pemberton’s career. A big name and major talent was gone, but a hard-working, very coachable group battled everyone they played and finished with a .500 record despite a brutal schedule.
He remembers a lot of fun times back then off the court and field too. He said he’d answer the phone in the athletic office frequently and hear a restaurant owner on the other end, telling him to let another coach know they had fried okra on their menu that day. Boxes of fried okra or other items would either be delivered or picked up. Pemberton, an avid golfer, would often get a call from an unnamed former superintendent of schools that he’d arranged a tee time and that he and another coach would need to get to the Chester Golf Course at a prescribed time.
After a while, Pemberton gave up coaching to become an assistant principal. It was more money, but he didn’t find the work to be satisfying or impactful.
“In a way, in that position, I felt like I was the end of the road for kids instead of impacting them the way I would as a coach,” he said.
That’s a big part of why Pemberton stayed in Chester County for so long. To this day, former players and students will stop him at the grocery store. They tell “Coach P” what they are doing, how their lives are going and it seems important to many to have him know they are doing well in life.
“We’ll talk about the days that I coached them and they’ll tell me about their kids, their families and their jobs,” he said.
That’s one of the benefits he says he has reaped from staying in one place so long. He more than understands people who move on to other places to make more money, but he’s made friends and made connections and influenced young people in one place for 39 years and gets to see them grow and flourish and impact those coming behind them.
When Keith McAlister left Chester High School as principal and became the principal and Lewisville High School, Pemberton went with him. He’d be back teaching and coaching (head girls basketball coach and an assistant football coach). In 2009, he became the school’s athletic director. He actually continued as an assistant football coach, which he said required a delicate balance, because he was would technically be an assistant under a coach, but also his boss.
Pemberton eventually focused his effort entirely on his athletic director duties and that has paid off. Lewisville won a Carlisle Cup during his tenure (awarded to the school in each classification that demonstrates the most all-around athletic success in a school year) and the Lions have played for state titles on 10 occasions. He worked with (and in some cases hired) coaches like Billy Keels, Larry Davis, Jerry Thomas, Josh Renaud and Matt Owings, who won six state titles between them. Hiring and overseeing coaching staffs is a big part of an athletic director’s job. When he’s looking to fill a position, he said he goes way beyond X’s and O’s.
“When you talk to a coach, you have to go beyond that stuff,” he said. “It’s about how they see themselves fitting into the school and the culture and about the interest they take in kids beyond the field.”
He thinks the aforementioned fit that bill as does Leon Boulware, hired as Lewisville’s football coach last year. He said since Boulware hit campus, there has been a noticeable upswing in most sports. More female athletes are hitting the weight room and more guys are opting to play more than one sport.
“You can tell people like that are passionate about what they do and the kids. I can come to a game, pretty much any sport, and Boulware is there and his assistants are there. That’s why he and Keels and those other guys are successful,” Pemberton said.
Boulware more than paid back the compliment, saying Pemberton fostered an atmosphere where people can be successful.
“I’ll always be grateful to him for giving me my first football head coaching opportunity,” Boulware said. “He’s given me a chance to show what I’m capable of by trusting my vision for this program. I hate he’s leaving but obviously his retirement is well deserved. You don’t come across many people like Coach P.”
Of course, his 39 years in Chester isn’t just about his profession, it is about his family, though those things have often overlapped. Pemberton met his wife Jackie here (he said they happened to live near one another when he first moved to town) and the two have two children in daughter Adreanne and son Logan. Both were athletes at Lewisville High School and in Pemberton’s first year as athletic director, the Lions baseball team won the Class A state title with Logan as one of the team’s staff aces. Typically, players, coaches and the athletic director line up after winning state and have medals put around their necks by the school principal and district superintendent. Pemberton was able to get out of line and put the medal around Logan’s neck.
“Words can’t express the feeling I had,” Pemberton said.
Logan said that was a meaningful moment for him too. Since he is now a coach himself, he said his dad had been an influence and an inspiration to him.
“I’ve followed in his footsteps pretty much,” Logan said.
He also knows he has shared his dad with a lot of other kids. He said he talks to people all the time that recognize him as the son of their former coach. They tell him the kind of impact his dad made on them.
“That’s what I want to do. It’s why I’m coaching…to make that connection and be a good influence on kids,” Logan said.
A lot of people ask Pemberton what he’s going to do in retirement. Golf and family time will fill some of the void. Logan was an assistant baseball coach at Lewisville under Keels for a while and is now the head baseball coach at Chester High School (and many players and students call him Coach P as well). Jackie already volunteers to help out Logan’s program and Pemberton said he’d probably do the same, saying it’s been tough the last two years to not get to see many of his son’s games.
“I’ll probably be selling hot dogs in the concession stand for his games next year or something,” Pemberton said.
“That navy and blue is going to look real good on him,” Logan said.
Not too long ago, Pemberton said someone walked up to him at a game and told him there was no way he was going to be able to stay away from sports. He’d been doing it too long to give it up cold turkey, they told him. Pemberton admitted that was probably the case. He and Jackie are not grandparents to Adreanne’s son.
“I might end up coaching some travel team or something for him.”
Because he’ll always be Coach P.