Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about an anniversary that will be coming up on Monday, Sept. 11.

Not all anniversaries are about fun times and happy events. On Monday, America will mark the 20th anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil.

We were saddened to learn that Buddy’s mama, Ruth Whitman, has passed away. Ruth will be missed by all of us here at The News & Reporter. We are publishing these weekly columns in her honor.