Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about an anniversary that will be coming up on Monday, Sept. 11.
Not all anniversaries are about fun times and happy events. On Monday, America will mark the 20th anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Penn.
Thousands of firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to Ground Zero, including more than 300 specialized canine search and rescue teams in the days following.
Within hours of the Sept. 11 attacks, thousands of rescue workers from across America were deployed to Ground Zero to help in the search and recovery efforts. Joining the endeavor were dogs specially trained in search and rescue, police work, therapy and comfort. It was estimated that more than 300 dogs took part in the search and recovery efforts in the days following at Ground Zero. These brave search and rescue dogs and their handlers from across the country worked for days and weeks sniffing out survivors and those that didn’t survive.
Search and rescue dogs specialize in disaster response skills. They are trained to search and detect the scent of living humans, and their mission was to find survivors buried in the rubble. The last living person rescued from Ground Zero was recovered 27 hours after the collapse and was found by one of these rescue dogs.
As the days went on, rescue and recovery workers soon realized the chance of finding survivors was slim, with rescue operations turning to a recovery mission. Cadaver dogs, trained to find human remains, were also on the scene and continued the search for bodies.
Working alongside their handlers, the four-legged heroes worked tirelessly, climbing huge piles of debris while fires still smoldered.
The search for signs of life or human remains was mentally and physically taxing on the dogs, as the search dogs began to get discouraged and lose their drive to search. You see, search and rescue dogs thrive on the ability to do their job, and when they can’t find success, they feel a sense of failure. The handlers are aware of the importance of morale in these dogs and to keep their motivation up, would stage a “mock find” to get them to feel the sense of importance in a job they are trained to do.
Their incredible sense of smell allows the dogs to track and locate those whose fate would otherwise remain a mystery. Working 12 hour shifts on the pile of rubble, veterinarians were on site to help care for the dogs. The dogs had to have their paw pads, eyes and nose cleaned often.
As days became weeks, these brave dogs became causalities too. As many as 100 of the dogs were treated for injuries, mostly cuts to their paws from the jagged steel and broken glass, smoke inhalation and burns.
In addition to search and rescue dogs at Ground Zero, therapy dogs provided comfort to the firemen and rescue workers who continued to work countless hours on the rubble. These dogs were a ray of sunshine among the death and destruction the searchers were exposed to for days. It only takes a minute to bring a smile to your face watching these dogs work so hard at what they have been trained to do.
Rescue dogs are not born – it takes intensive training and then not all are cut out to be search and rescue. Almost any breed can have the potential to become a search and rescue dog, but the larger breeds are preferred due to their agility and stamina. Most seem to be German Shepherds, the Labrador and Golden Retriever breed. There were also Border Collies and the Belgian Malinois.
Riley was a Golden Retriever that was part of FEMA’s Pennsylvania Task Force 1, whose photo captured the hearts of people around the world. Apollo was a German Shepherd who worked with the first NYPD K-9 Urban Search and Rescue Team, arriving just 15 minutes after the towers collapse. He worked 18 hours a day for weeks looking for bodies. Trakr was also a German Shepherd from the Canadian Police Force who came with his handler, who drove 15 hours, and was credited with finding the last remaining survivor. Trakr collapsed from smoke inhalation, exhaustion and burns and was treated before returning to Canada. He was also awarded the sixth spot on TIME’s published list of Top 10 Heroic Animals.
A yellow Lab named Sirius was the only known K-9 to die in the attacks. Sirius’ remains were later recovered in the winter of 2002 in the wreckage of the South Tower and ceremoniously removed from Ground Zero with a full honor guard.
Worf, another German Shepherd, found the remains of two firefighters on his first day and had to be immediately retired. He stopped eating and was so affected that he shut down and withdrew from everything. There was so much death there, it was even emotional for the dogs.
Hansen was a Belgian Malinois that worked for 150 days alongside his handler and found the body of NYPD Officer John William Perrym who was only hours away from retirement but rushed into the chaos to help anyway.
The smallest dog working search and rescue was Ricky, a Rat Terrier who stood only 17 inches tall. His size allowed him to squeeze into places that other dogs couldn’t. He was from the Seattle Fire Department.
In the two decades since the attack took place, all of the canine heroes have passed away.
Bretagne, pronounced Brittany, was only two years old and was from the Texas Task Force 1. She was 16 years old and was euthanized due to kidney failure in 2016. She was the oldest surviving canine from the 9/11 attack.
The value of search and rescue dogs was forever solidified because of the way these four-legged heroes shone in the face of this incredible tragedy.
These are only a few of the 300 dogs who worked tirelessly to search and recover those who lived and died in the worst terrorist attack on our country. We will never forget Sept. 11.