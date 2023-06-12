Chester County Council approved a measure last week that will impose a developer fee of up to $5,000 per new home and up to $3,000 per new townhouse going forward. Councilman Pete Wilson thinks the “up to” part of that equation is something that should perhaps be utilized at times.
Chester County grappled for years with trying to implement impact fees on new housing starts. There is big residential growth occurring in the County and while that equates to more residents spending more money and paying more property taxes, it also comes with upfront costs, including an increased burden on schools, police and fire departments and infrastructure. Ultimately, a developer’s fee was instituted instead, which comes with fewer restrictions on how money can be spent that impact fees.
Wilson said he had heard from a lot of people about the issue, with many pitching the idea to him that the fee could be lowered if developers are willing to look at areas of the county in need of housing and residential growth.
“Some areas would welcome housing developments, like the City (of Chester) or maybe Great Falls,” he said.
He said lowering or outright waiving fees could be “a valuable tool” in terms of spurring growth in spots where it’s needed.
Councilman Mike Vaughn agreed, saying he hoped it could lead to some affordable housing in the County.
“There is a terrific need for that both in Chester County and in South Carolina,” he said. “A lot of citizens are not able to afford a $300,000 home.”
Councilman Corey Guy asked what actually constitutes a “development.” He was told by Planning Director Mike Levister that a development involves either the building of an interior lot road or construction of more than nine homes.
County Attorney Joanie Winters confirmed to Councilman Joe Branham that further changes could be made the existing ordinance at the council’s discretion. The move to the $5,000 and $3,000 figures were actually done by an amendment to an existing ordinance. The vote to do so was unanimous.