Chester County Council approved a measure last week that will impose a developer fee of up to $5,000 per new home and up to $3,000 per new townhouse going forward. Councilman Pete Wilson thinks the “up to” part of that equation is something that should perhaps be utilized at times.

Chester County grappled for years with trying to implement impact fees on new housing starts. There is big residential growth occurring in the County and while that equates to more residents spending more money and paying more property taxes, it also comes with upfront costs, including an increased burden on schools, police and fire departments and infrastructure. Ultimately, a developer’s fee was instituted instead, which comes with fewer restrictions on how money can be spent that impact fees.