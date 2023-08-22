The Lewisville Lions learned a lot from their opening loss to Oceanside Collegiate, including that they don’t like to lose.
“We need to grow from it, but we hate to lose,” said Coach Leon Boulware. “I can’t stress enough how mentally strong (the players_ are. Last year we would have had to find a way to build them back up. Now, they were in here early this morning ready to work and get better.”
The Lions will need to bounce back quickly as they prepare to face a solid Wagener-Salley team on the road Friday night. The War Eagles knocked off Allendale-Fairfax 34-22. Lewisville blew out Wagener-Salley 50-24 last year, which sent the team on a rare three-game losing streak. However, the War Eagles won their next eight games and advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs.
Boulware said this year’s version of Wagener-Salley looks a lot like those of recent years in terms of being big up front and favoring a strong running game.
“We need to find out what they’re feeding their kids and start serving it in our cafeteria because they always have size,” Boulware joked.
Wagener-Salley works from a “flexbone” look and is unlikely to throw the ball more than a few times under normal circumstances. Defensively, the War Eagles primarily work from a 4-2 front.
Lewisville is coming off a 24-7 season-opening loss to AA charter school powerhouse Oceanside Collegiate. It was a 14-7 game in the fourth quarter and Lewisville was driving for a tying score when they turned the ball over. There were plenty of chances for Lewisville in the game, but they hurt themselves with some special teams miscues, dropped passes, turnover and ill-timed penalties.
Still, Boulware said he would rather have his team tested early to see where it needs to improve. Last season, the Lions won their opener by six touchdowns and really only had two competitive games in the regular season.
“Last year we weren’t really tested until we played Andrew Jackson or maybe Christ Church in the playoffs. I told our coaches that we had to step it up and be tested earlier,” Boulware said.
Now, they have been tested and know where they need to get better. The defense had a great night, with the Landsharks scoring all its touchdowns off of short fields. The only exception is a couple of dropped interceptions that could have equated to more Lewisville points. He wants fewer costly penalties and better overall offensive execution. He expects those things to happen because he knows his players are capable of doing so and also because he hates to lose.
Lewisville’s game at Wagener-Salley kicks off at 7:30 this Friday.