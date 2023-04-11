Congressman Ralph Norman recently questioned a wide range of Chester County School District (CCSD) spending, not just a $2,000 steak dinner.
At last week’s Chester County Council meeting, there was discussion of an economic development project with the codename “Project 2187.” The company behind the codename is a solar power generation facility that will invest $70 million in the county and produce 70 megawatts of power each year. The Council approved third reading on an ordinance to provide a special source revenue credit between the County and the company, which will pay $314,000 annually in taxes for 40 years.
Councilman John Agee asked how much of that money would be allocated to the CCSD, saying he wanted a dollar figure, not a percentage. The agreement mentioned 30 percent going to the schools. Bond Attorney Michael Kozlarek said the sum would be about $94,000 a year.
“We’re going to give them $94.000 to go eat at the Brazilian steakhouse?” Agee asked.
“What the school district has done with those funds, I can’t speak to that,” Kozlarek said.
“This is Ralph Norman talking, not John Agee…he’s holding them accountable and I’m going to hold them accountable as a councilman,” Agee said.
The mention of the steakhouse is a reference to a controversy that arose last year when a number of citizens picked up on an expense of more than $2,000 to Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse in Columbia on the school district’s online check registry. In response to a News & Reporter inquiry, District officials said it covered meals for 30 people in Columbia for professional development. All 30 worked for the Academy for Teaching and Learning charter school. The school has its own board of trustees and operates mostly autonomously from the District as a whole in terms of spending. Bids were apparently solicited for the meals and Cowboy Steakhouse had the low bid.
The News & Reporter obtained a copy of the full letter from Congressman Ralph Norman that Agee referenced. The letter is dated February 16 and copies were apparently sent to members of Chester County Council in early March. It is addressed to the entire school board. The opening paragraph immediately delved into what Norman deemed “deeply concerning” spending.
“I am writing you regarding a pattern of inappropriate and excessive spending by the Chester County School District (CCSD). Credit card statements show that CCSD spent tens of thousands of dollars on questionable charges from June 2022 to November 2022. These charges include: $33,079 on hotels and lodging, $23,356 on airfare and travel, and $22,238 on restaurants and fine dining. Additionally, in September 2021, CCSD spent an astonishing $2,055 at a Brazilian steakhouse,” Norman wrote.
The congressman said he was especially bothered by money being spent in that manner in light of a then-recent report on academic performance in the district.
“As you are aware, the most (recent) CCSD report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows that the on-time graduation rate is only 81.4 percent, which is lower than the state average. Additionally, the CCSD annual dropout rate increased from 2.7 percent to 3.8 percent. The board must prioritize improving student outcomes over splurging on extravagant experiences disguised as ‘professional development,’” Norman said.
He said while he respected the commitment teachers have made to educating young people, “it is imperative that the needs of Chester County students are met and placed above the desire of school officials to spend on lavish events.” He listed five questions and asked for answers, saying students and parents “deserve transparency, not vague justifications.”
He asked for clarification on the dining, travel and accommodation charges in paragraph one. He asked the District to justify the use of the funds for those purposes and wondered how “flights, hotel stays and expensive meals benefit our students?” He asked who approved the charges to begin with, asked for the district to describe how it would ensure the needs of students were being prioritized in the future.
“For example, how do you plan to improve the on-time graduation rate and reduce the dropout rate?” he asked.
He then asked for the District to disclose the source of the funds used for the previously questioned expenses.
The District is preparing a response to Congressman Norman's requests.