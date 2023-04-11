Congressman Ralph Norman recently questioned a wide range of Chester County School District (CCSD) spending, not just a $2,000 steak dinner.

At last week’s Chester County Council meeting, there was discussion of an economic development project with the codename “Project 2187.” The company behind the codename is a solar power generation facility that will invest $70 million in the county and produce 70 megawatts of power each year. The Council approved third reading on an ordinance to provide a special source revenue credit between the County and the company, which will pay $314,000 annually in taxes for 40 years.

