Many people in Chester County know Bobby Williams as a long-time employee at the Chester Post Office. Others may know him as the pastor of the Spiritual Family Connection Ministries. Some might know that he’s a veteran of the Vietnam War. Now everyone can know him as a recipient of a Quilt of Valor.

Harvey and Lin Mayhill with the Old Glory Quilters of Rock Hill presented a Quilt of Valor to Williams recently in a small ceremony at the Spiritual Family Connection Ministries sanctuary in Richburg.

