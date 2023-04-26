Many people in Chester County know Bobby Williams as a long-time employee at the Chester Post Office. Others may know him as the pastor of the Spiritual Family Connection Ministries. Some might know that he’s a veteran of the Vietnam War. Now everyone can know him as a recipient of a Quilt of Valor.
Harvey and Lin Mayhill with the Old Glory Quilters of Rock Hill presented a Quilt of Valor to Williams recently in a small ceremony at the Spiritual Family Connection Ministries sanctuary in Richburg.
Just before the ceremony where he was presented with the Quilt, Bobby Williams reflected on his military service.
“I went in the military in 1969 and did my basic training at Fort Jackson in the Army. I was not a volunteer, I was drafted.
“After basic training, I went to Ft. Gordon, Georgia, and from there to Vietnam, serving in a Signal Battalion. I stayed in Vietnam about three or four months, got injured, left Vietnam and stayed in Japan for a few months on my way back to Ft. Jackson, where I spent about 18 months in the hospital recuperating,” he said.
Williams had been shot in the left elbow and shot twice in the chest while serving in Vietnam in places with names familiar to a lot of veterans: Da Nang. China Beach.
“I made a lot of friends in the Army. I grew up a lot in the service. The Army afforded me opportunities that I otherwise wouldn’t have had. I had the opportunity to travel, and I got an education through the G.I. Bill. I graduated from Friendship Junior College through the G.I. Bill and then I spent 18 months at Winthrop under the G.I. Bill,” he said. Williams will receive his doctorate from Carolina College of Theology in May.
While recuperating at Fort Jackson following his wounding, he took a course from the United States Post Office in a program called Project Transition where he learned his postal skills, retiring from Postal Service 31 years later.
His latest endeavor was starting Spiritual Connection Family Ministries in 2021.
Receiving the Quilt of Valor is a great honor, Williams said. He was nominated to receive a Quilt of Valor by his wife, Margie, who stood by his side as he was wrapped in the quilt.
“It’s a great honor and I appreciate people devoting their time and their talents to honor veterans. I think more of us should be doing that, and find an avenue where they can,” he said.
“This is a tremendous thing, that people have put forth effort to make sure that recognition is given to those that served their country, served it well, and came back home. And here at home, they maybe didn’t get all the respect they deserved,” he said.
“It is important that veterans understand what people like the Quilts of Valor organization are doing for us,” he said.
Speaking of the Quilt and how it was made, Harvey Mayhill told Williams, “Greater love has no one than the quilters, who take of their time, time that can never be replaced, and they sacrifice that time to make a Quilt of Valor for a total stranger, someone they may never meet. Each quilt has about half a million stitches in it; you may not see all of them, because a lot of them are on the backside of the quilt. But with each stitch you’ve got a prayer, you’ve got tears, you’ve got love, you’ve got respect and you’ve got honor.
“If you have some emotions from what you had to do, what you saw, which still may bother you, we hope that every time you take the Quilt off, maybe a little of that will go away with it. And when you wrap up in it again, maybe a little bit more of those emotions will go away the next time.”