There are three new faces on Chester City Council and a new, old face in the mayor’s office.
The City’s municipal election was held last Tuesday and the results were certified on Thursday. Carlos Williams, who has been on Chester City Council for two terms, defeated incumbent Mayor Wanda Stringfellow by a 341-273 margin. When he was first elected in 2015, Williams pledged to only serve on Council for eight years and made good on that promise. During his time in office, Williams has worked to attract businesses back to downtown, hire qualified candidates for department head openings and to clean up the City.
Stringfellow has served four non-consecutive terms as mayor. She was first elected in 1999, won reelection by a single-digit margin in 2003, then lost the seat to her predecessor, the late Mitch Foster, in 2007. She reclaimed the seat in 2011, lost it to George Caldwell in 2015 and won it back four years later.
Ken Lebbon finished in third place in the run for mayor with 168 votes and Betty Johnson Leake culled 14 votes.
In the Ward I council race, incumbent Wade Young won reelection by a 457-312 margin over Darlene Wright. In Ward II, David Claytor took an easy victory as he faced no opposition. Incumbent TaTanish Campbell opted not to seek a second term in office for that seat.
In Ward III, longtime incumbent Annie Reid lost a close race to Ursula Boyd-Crosby 397-366. The Ward IV race was close as well (Williams gave up that seat to run for mayor) with Tony Nelson defeating former Councilman William King by 11 votes (323 to 312), with Jennifer Brecheisen coming in third at 140 votes. The winning margin by Nelson was just beyond the margin that would necessitate a recount.
The new Chester City Council was sworn in last Thursday, with Stringfellow handing the gavel over to Williams.