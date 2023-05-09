There are three new faces on Chester City Council and a new, old face in the mayor’s office.

The City’s municipal election was held last Tuesday and the results were certified on Thursday. Carlos Williams, who has been on Chester City Council for two terms, defeated incumbent Mayor Wanda Stringfellow by a 341-273 margin. When he was first elected in 2015, Williams pledged to only serve on Council for eight years and made good on that promise. During his time in office, Williams has worked to attract businesses back to downtown, hire qualified candidates for department head openings and to clean up the City.

