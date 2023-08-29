Two Chester County teams remained ranked in the upper half of their respective classifications in the most recent S.C. Prep Media Prep Football Polls.
In Class A, Lewisville moved up to number one after having been ranked number three last week. The previous week’s number one team (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) lost and the Lions leapfrogged Christ Church, which stayed at number two. Christ Church actually had more first place votes that Lewisville, but the poll uses a point system where a first place vote is worth 10 points, second place is nine points down to one point for a 10th-place vote). Lewisville accrued two more points than Christ Church to take the top spot. The Lions blew out AA Buford last week and face Chesterfield this Friday.