I was excited to see the Chester News & Reporter featured recently on CBS Sunday Morning. It brought back very pleasant memories from when I lived in Chester in 1970-71. I was hired for a special program to help teachers in Chester County incorporate more media technology into their classroom instruction.
I had an apartment on Saluda Street that was owned by a 1948 Springs Mills calendar girl. My roommate managed the Powell Theater on Wylie Street, so I saw movies for free. My office was in the old Foote Street School. That year, Mrs. Martha Stringfellow, a teacher at Lewisville Elementary School was awarded National Teacher of the Year. I got to travel with her and her family, along with the Chester County School Superintendent, E.W. Nunnery, to Washington D.C. While Mrs. Stringfellow received the award from Pat Nixon in the White House’s Rose Garden, I set up a display about her in the lobby of the U.S. Senate.
I will never forget the year I lived in Chester. I remember how warm and kind everyone was to me. That was long ago and very little is the same. Foote Street School is gone. The Powell Theater closed many years ago. If memory serves, 1971 was the year Chester News and Reporter was first published.
I congratulate you on the feature on CBS Sunday Morning and wish you many more years of success bringing news and information to Chester and the surrounding areas.