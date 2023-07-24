Trinity Baptist
- Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls, will hold its last two nights of vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, July 26 and 27. All children are invited for Bible study, food, crafts and recreational activities.
- The church holds Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Kids For Christ meets at 5 p.m. with bus pick-up available for these meetings. Call 803-482-2940 and leave a message. Wednesday night worship is held at 6 p.m.
Camp Welfare Campground
- Final registration for all tent holders will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the church.
Mt. Dearborn UMC
- Mt. Dearborn UMC, 12 Calhoun St., Great Falls, holds Bible study at 10 a.m. Sundays followed by worship at 11 a.m. The current Bible study is on Esther.
First Baptist
- First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls,will present the "Going Beyond" simulcast by Priscilla Shirer on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will bring women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans and prayer. The simulcast event will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. with multiple breaks. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and guests should be in their seats by 9:45 a.m. Pre-registration is required. The $10 fee includes a box lunch from Chick-fil-A. The registration fee is required within two weeks of registration. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Childcare will be provided. For details, visit the FBC Great Falls Facebook page or call Myra Joplin at 704-868-6043.
- The church holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.
Mother Charlie’s Back To School Bash
- The “Remembering Mother Charlie’s Back To School Bash” scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 9.
Mt. Zion Baptist
- The Thirst Quenchers Addiction Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6924 Wateree Road, Great Falls.
- Mt. Zion invites everyone to attend Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Bible study is held at 6 p.m.
Faith Temple
- Faith Temple, 1894 Canal Road, Landsford, now holds services at the church. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study is from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks.
- Faith Temple holds a Men’s Fellowship meeting at 9 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. Chairperson is the Rev. Terone Manning and Co-Chairs are Elder Albert Crawford and Deacon Travis Glenn. Call Rev. Manning at 803-209-1858 or Elder Crawford at 1-443-841-5799 for more information.
Bethesda UMC
- Members of Bethesda United Methodist Church invite everyone to join them for Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Catoe brings an inspiring and uplifting message. The church is located at 14246 Highway 200, Great Falls.