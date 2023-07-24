Trinity Baptist

  • Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls, will hold its last two nights of vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, July 26 and 27. All children are invited for Bible study, food, crafts and recreational activities.
  • The church holds Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Kids For Christ meets at 5 p.m. with bus pick-up available for these meetings. Call 803-482-2940 and leave a message. Wednesday night worship is held at 6 p.m.