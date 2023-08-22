Don’t let the food-grade white coat and white trilby hat fool you: as a Welsh-Certified honey judge, Dr. Nancy Simpson has really earned her “stripes”.
As a certified honey judge trained in the Welsh honey judging tradition, Simpson has judged countless shows. The Chester Beekeeper’s Association has judged their past honey tasting contests by popular vote.
Recently, they invited Simpson to show them how the professionals do it.
Simpson, who raises both been and goats under the name “NannyBees Farm” in Charleston, said before the meeting “this is a wonderful bee meeting here in Chester. The Chester Beekeepers asked me to talk about hone and judging shows. I’m a certified Welsh-trained honey judge,” she said.
A Welsh-trained honey judge has trained in the art of judging by the Young Harris Beekeeping Institute at the University of Georgia. The honey judges are trained in the policies, procedures and traditions that started in Wales. There are three other Welsh-certified honey judges in South Carolina.
“Think of the Welsh system like tae kwon do or karate, there are different schools and styles. This is an offshoot of the British system. A Northern Irishman started this system and called it the Welsh honey system. He came over to Georgia about 20 plus years, so he’s trained people in the southeast.
“Why Welsh? Think about county fairs in medieval times, what they were judging was really food inspection — that’s why Welsh judges wear the white food coats and the white hats in the Welsh system, sort of like food inspectors,” Simpson explained.
Judges at a honey show judge not only honey, but mead (an alcoholic drink made with fermented honey), wax products, or other honey-related creative elements, including photography and textiles
(which is Simpson’s specialty) like quilts and even poetry!
“My passion is teaching people how to do honey show entries. Tonight, we’re going to do a little Black Jar Contest — the honey will be judged on taste alone,” she said.
“You can do a popular taste judging, which is what the Chester Beekeepers have done in the past, and with my training, I’m going to show them how we judge a Black Jar Contest,” she said.
According to her bio, Simpson is active in the South Carolina State Beekeeper’s Association and serves as the South Carolina Director for the Eastern Apiculture Society. A retired psychology professor and practicing clinical psychologist, she describes herself as a “wax-aholic” because of her particular interest in judging wax products of the hive.
She also proudly proclaimed she was the champion at a particular “bee-lympic” sport of drone spitting, where contestants get a live drone placed in their mouth and have to spit it a certain distance, like a watermelon seed spitting contest. (Last year she spit one 19’ 2”.)
After captivating the audience with her story of drone spitting, Simpson then made her presentation to the Chester beekeepers, which informed them why they should participate in a honey show, what goes on at such shows, gave some idea of how honey judges did their judging and what tools and measuring instruments they use and concluded with some tips and tricks from a certified honey judge, namely, Simpson herself.
Then she broke out her white food coat and Welsh judge white trilby and judged the nine Black Jar entries the Chester beekeepers had brought to be tasted.
Simpson explained, “the tasting is not done for flavor; flavor is smell and taste. A Black Jar contest entry is judged on taste alone.
“With honey, there’s a first rush, then you have to roll it around on your tongue, front and back. Everybody remember you were taught that salty taste is on the front of your tongue, sweet is in the back? That’s not true, according to the latest research,” she said.
Moving swiftly, she dipped an individual wooden taster into each of the nine jars and popped it into her mouth. Then pausing to eat an oyster cracker or two (her favorite palate cleanser she admitted) Simpson ran through the nine entries once again.
“Can you tell the difference in honey that is from here in Chester County to Charleston honey?” a beekeeper asked. Simpson said that yes, she could tell the difference.
“For many of these I’m tasting, they are ho-hum in the beginning, but then they turn ‘hmm, interesting’ at the finish,” Simpson said.
Then, like she was playing a game of three-jar monte, she shuffled the jars and selected her three top choices. Next, she invited volunteers from the audience (including a certain N&R reporter) to come up and try the top three and rank them according to preference.
“What I’m going for is the beginning, then I swish the honey around, breath it and then taste for the depth of the honey,” she said.
“They’re all good, I’m not dissing anybody,” she said, “but I’ve selected according to my palate. You all have some wonderful honey up here,” she said.
Finally, to the anticipation of all, she revealed her First, Second and Third Place choices.
First Place, breaking the streak set by Alyson and Chris Wissinger for the last two years, was John Jordan. Second Place went to Dennis Bird and Third Place was held by the Wissingers, proving they could still be in the top of the “hive” with their honey cultivation.