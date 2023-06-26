Chester County Council recently approved the fees related to development at a clip of $5,000 per house and $3,000 per townhouse. As we’ve noted before, these fees are different than impact fees, which have very stringent rules for how the money must be spent. With developer fees, there is more leeway. In the long run, new homes add to the tax base and equate to more residents spending more money locally, but there are costs in the short term. There can be a strain on streets and sewers along with additional work for police and fire services and more kids in local schools.
Developer D.R. Horton has told the County it is withdrawing all rezoning requests related to their planned development here. That would have initially featured 400 homes and ultimately up to 1,124 homes off Highway 9 near Lewisville High School.
The reasons the company gave for their about-face related to delays in the requested rezoning and the implementation of the new developer fees. Some people cheer almost any new residential growth while others want to see it happen in a more incremental, controlled manner (if it all). So no one is likely happy with how things turned out, since the plug was pulled on a planned development, but the property owner also said they still intend to move forward with developing the property.
We’ve already told you the stated reason for developer fees, that being to cover costs associated with growth, but we think they serve another purpose. If a company is truly interested in building in Chester County, in investing in the future here, then those fees should not be a problem. It is sort of a case of putting your money where your mouth is. Do you believe the homes you are going to build are going to sell and do you want to be part of the County’s bright future, or is it a place you can build some houses and make some money with low up-front cost (ones that will ultimately be passed on to homebuyers anyway)? If it’s the latter, then it may be best that you aren’t going to build here. We aren’t saying that is the case with this developer…maybe rezoning delays played a bigger part or maybe there are lingering fears about the housing market’s steadiness. Still, we think the fees make sense, the fees are a litmus test for interest and intentions and that for their stated and implied purposes, they work.