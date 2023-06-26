Developer fees work.

Chester County Council recently approved the fees related to development at a clip of $5,000 per house and $3,000 per townhouse. As we’ve noted before, these fees are different than impact fees, which have very stringent rules for how the money must be spent. With developer fees, there is more leeway. In the long run, new homes add to the tax base and equate to more residents spending more money locally, but there are costs in the short term. There can be a strain on streets and sewers along with additional work for police and fire services and more kids in local schools.