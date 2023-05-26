The plans that Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton has put forth for the old First Citizens bank building (as reported by The N&R previously) can proceed, thanks to a couple of votes from Chester City Council at their May meeting.
An amount of $200,00 had been previously allocated by the penny sales tax referendum to turn the bank building into what Chief Singleton informally refers to as the “Chester Municipal Complex,” to house not only Police Department functions but many City Hall functions as well. The project was put out for bid with a comprehensive scope of work that would transform the bank spaces into police department and municipal spaces, including a courtroom for the municipal court, judge’s chambers and city offices.
One bid was received from Nelson King Construction in the amount of $278,750. Council approved this bid and later on in the meeting, allocated an additional $100,000 in ARPA funds to make up the difference.
In the course of discussion about the bid and the work to be done, Mayor Carlos Williams suggested all councilmembers go through a walk-through with Chief Singleton, “because this is going to be our new facility, and we can get an idea of the scope of work that’s going to take place there. I think all of the council needs to tour the facility to get an idea of what’s going to take place there. We don’t have that many buildings in the city: we’re a small community, Chief, you could just give council a tour to see what your vision is,” Mayor Williams said.