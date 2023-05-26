Singleton and safe

Chester City Council approved the bid and an addition of ARPA funds needed to turn the old First Citizens building into a building housing the Chester Police Department and City Hall functions. Among other plans, Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton plans to utilize the safe left in the bank building as a secure evidence room.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

The plans that Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton has put forth for the old First Citizens bank building (as reported by The N&R previously) can proceed, thanks to a couple of votes from Chester City Council at their May meeting.

An amount of $200,00 had been previously allocated by the penny sales tax referendum to turn the bank building into what Chief Singleton informally refers to as the “Chester Municipal Complex,” to house not only Police Department functions but many City Hall functions as well. The project was put out for bid with a comprehensive scope of work that would transform the bank spaces into police department and municipal spaces, including a courtroom for the municipal court, judge’s chambers and city offices.

