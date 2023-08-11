If it’s trendy or stylish or just plaint kitschy, you may find it at the Christ Central Ministries Thrift Shop in downtown Chester, located at 144 Gadsden Street. The shop recently held an Open House to get more people to know about this combination retro boutique and home furnishings establishment, and to show off their new look, thanks to the Lutz Foundation.
Kathi Gaddy with Christ Central Ministries explained the entire shop was re-done thanks to a grant from the Lutz Foundation. The grant help provide for new flooring, new ceiling, new lighting and shelving, making the items the Thrift Shop has for sale all the more inviting.
“We kind of redid the Shop, and made it a little more boutique-like,” Gaddy said.
The Shop has older style clothes that have been donated. Those clothes can now be called “vintage” or “retro” and are in style once more.
“You have to figure out everybody’s taste – different people have different views on what is “vintage” and what’s just “old”,” Gaddy said.
“We decide what to display based on the tastes of the volunteers that work here, and the girls from the women’s shelter also help, working in the back and they do all the sorting.”
Gaddy said the inventory in the Thrift Shop is constantly changing.
“If you think it’s going to be here tomorrow, it probably won’t be,” she said.
The Shop has a sign that reads ‘if you’re going to think about it tonight and come get it tomorrow, the person who thought about it last night has already bought it.’
All proceeds from the Thrift Shop help to support the Center of Hope Women’s Shelter, she said.
“The proceeds from the Shop pay all the bills – the electric, the heat, the water, the Wi-Fi, everything,” she said.
The Thrift Shop was started almost by accident, by the late Betty Bagley, who was giving out food from the location, Gaddy said.
“Occasionally, in the bag of food someone donated, there would be some trinket or other, and Betty put them out on a little table and put maybe a quarter price on them, and then it became every time there would be a donation, and the Shop got bigger and bigger. After Betty passed away, we said ‘let’s really make this into something,” Gaddy said.
The Shop runs on the work of volunteers, and Christ Central is always looking for more, Gaddy said. The time a volunteer donates doesn’t have to be a lot, Gaddy said. They have some volunteers that work one day a week, and there’s a husband and wife team that work one Saturday out of the month.
“The place can’t operate without volunteers,” Gaddy said, “and we’ve notice the more volunteers we have, the longer hours we can stay open and we can stay open another day. We are open on Mondays and Saturdays, where we were not before. Also, because we are here more, we get more donations,” Gaddy said. More donations equals more items to sell and more items sold from the Thrift Shop means more support for the Center of Hope Women’s Shelter.
And that’s a fashion and a trend that never goes out of style.
The Christ Central Ministries Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday 10-4 and on Saturdays 10-2. Call 803-581-5890 for details.