If it’s trendy or stylish or just plaint kitschy, you may find it at the Christ Central Ministries Thrift Shop in downtown Chester, located at 144 Gadsden Street. The shop recently held an Open House to get more people to know about this combination retro boutique and home furnishings establishment, and to show off their new look, thanks to the Lutz Foundation.

Kathi Gaddy with Christ Central Ministries explained the entire shop was re-done thanks to a grant from the Lutz Foundation. The grant help provide for new flooring, new ceiling, new lighting and shelving, making the items the Thrift Shop has for sale all the more inviting.