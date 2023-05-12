MUSC Health Chester Medical Center held the ribbon cutting for their new air transport system recently, showing off their brand new Bell 407 GXi helicopter, that will serve both the Chester and Lancaster Division.
Meducare Air 3 pilot Mark Stamey explained during a quick tour of the Bell 407 GXi helicopter that the pilot sits in the right-hand seat and the stretcher for the patient takes up the space on the left hand side of the aircraft.
The doors on the patient side connect together so they can both swing outward so the stretcher can be loaded from a gurney on the ground. The gurney also swings out to make it easier to load the patient.
Stamey said the helicopter usually flies about 1,000 feet AGL, or Above Ground Level.
Pilots in the air transport program have a minimum of 2,000 total flight hours.
Meducare 3 is based at the MUSC Lancaster Medical Center but it also serves Chester Medical Center.
Lancaster Chester Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ed McCutcheon said the most important thing on whether the helicopter flies and transports a patient is the weather conditions (this ribbon cutting actually had to be rescheduled because inclement weather actually kept the helicopter from arriving previously). The pilot bases his decision to fly based on the flight conditions, not the condition of the patient, Dr. McCutcheon explained.
“Typically, they don't even let the pilot know (about) the case they are transporting, because, as you can imagine, say it was an infant or a young person, it could bias their decision on whether to fly or not. “Safety is the paramount thing, because you are going up in the air,” he said, “plus there are weather conditions like rain, wind or lighting, that an ambulance driver on the ground doesn't have to contend with. The helicopter makes the decision, and you have to respect that. Sometimes we'll get calls, and we're not able to provide air transport just because the crew is at risk for safety,” Dr. McCutcheon said.
“The decision for the need for a helicopter is made by the treating physician, as well as by the clinical situation, and so every time a helicopter is requested, that means the situation is critical,” he said.
MUSC Health Chester CEO Scott Broome explained when the helicopter touches down on the landing pad, the hospital staff are ready to receive it.
“We know that the aircraft is incoming, so we would typically have an ambulance stationed here near the landing pad, and they would load the patient into the ambulance as soon as they were able to make the transfer and drive straight to the Emergency Department, which is less than a minute, and then we're in,” Broome explained.