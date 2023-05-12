MUSC Health Chester Medical Center held the ribbon cutting for their new air transport system recently, showing off their brand new Bell 407 GXi helicopter, that will serve both the Chester and Lancaster Division.

Meducare Air 3 pilot Mark Stamey explained during a quick tour of the Bell 407 GXi helicopter that the pilot sits in the right-hand seat and the stretcher for the patient takes up the space on the left hand side of the aircraft.

