Great Falls Home Town Association Executive Director Glinda Coleman was recently spotlighted on the Duke energy website as a Community Leader. The article reads:
Glinda Price Coleman has been the executive director of the Great Falls Home Town Association (GFHTA) for over 20 years. GFHTA is a nonprofit (501c3) that focuses on economic and community development in Great Falls and the surrounding area.
“Great Falls, a former textile town, has been economically depressed since the late 1980s when the textile mills closed. In 2000, GFHTA held a brainstorming session involving citizens, government officials, state agencies, private businesses and various nonprofits. This process developed a nature-based tourism initiative for the area drawing on the wealth of natural areas, resources and beauty surrounding the Catawba River and the reservoirs that are an important part of the town and area. Creating a state park on the islands in Cedar Creek Reservoir (better known in Great Falls as Stumpy Pond), creating a trail on the abandoned rail bed that skirted the reservoirs, preserving the viewshed around Stumpy Pond and working with Duke Energy on creating tourism and educational opportunities around cultural assets of their hydroelectric facilities were the four initial goals of the initiative.”
The problem was there was no funding for anything.
“When GFHTA and the town of Great Falls were approached about being stakeholders in the Catawba-Wateree relicensing process, we saw this as an opportunity to help further along our nature-based tourism initiative.
This began a wonderful relationship with Duke Energy. Through the relicensing process, many possibilities of recreation opportunities were put forward and one of those was rewatering the bypass reaches of the Catawba. Since Duke Energy’s first dam was finished in 1907, there had not been regular or natural flows of water in those reaches, which historically was the Great Falls of the Catawba. The natural falls were a series of cataracts that were ideal for hydroelectric power generation.”
GFHTA and Coleman had no idea that opening the areas up to whitewater was even a possibility until the subject came up in the stakeholder process. The idea took off from there.
“Duke Energy has been an amazing collaborator for all the nature-based recreation that Great Falls is focusing on for the future. They have gone beyond anything that we first envisioned for this area. Initially, the whitewater area was only going to have recreational flows on a regular basis. But during the time of waiting for the license to be issued, the Duke Energy project morphed into what GFHTA, the town, and others think will become one of the prime whitewater areas in the Carolinas if not the southeast.
The whitewater area, the Nitrolee Access Area, the two additional kayak launches, the pedestrian bridge to the state park and the funding for the state park, as well as all the other recreation amenities that Duke Energy is building, will all contribute to making a tourism economy work in Great Falls.”