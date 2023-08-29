Early (Tuesday) morning, law enforcement officers from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the 16th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) executed search warrants at a residence on M.L.K. Memorial Drive and at a residence on Saluda Street within the City of Chester.
These locations have been secured and searches are being conducted at this time. Traffic may be disrupted to some degree in the areas near these residences until law enforcement completes their objective.