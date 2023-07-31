Most South Carolina High School football teams start the year with a goal of getting to Columbia, but that won’t be the case in 2023.
Last week, the South Carolina High School League (the governing body of prep athletics in the state) announced that the state championship games for all five classifications would move out of Columbia and head to Orangeburg, specifically to Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University.
“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having S.C. State University serve as the host site for our football state finals,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, commissioner of the League.
This will mark the first time all five classes have held their finals at S.C. State, but it has been a host site of football state title games before. At one point, the Class A and AA games were held at the site. In 2007, Great Falls played for the Class A state title in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
The state title games were held in Columbia at Williams Brice Stadium for many years (costs and other considerations have made that location difficult to maintain), made a brief move to Clemson and have shifted to the home stadium of Benedict College (also in Columbia). Oliver C. Dawson Stadium is relatively centrally located in the state, making for ease of travel for all participating teams and fans and has ample capacity (22,000) to accommodate expected crowds.
The five games will be spread out over three days (November 30 to December 2) late this year.