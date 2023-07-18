LEW PIC

Lewisville has nearly 60 players on the varsity roster and more than 85 in the program as a whole.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

To prepare for the upcoming season, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he doesn’t want to waste a single minute of preparation time. So he is literally not going to waste a minute hitting the practice field.

High school football teams can begin practice next Friday and the Lions will be on the field as soon as possible. Boulware said Lewisville’s first practice will commence at 12:01 a.m.