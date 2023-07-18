To prepare for the upcoming season, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said he doesn’t want to waste a single minute of preparation time. So he is literally not going to waste a minute hitting the practice field.
High school football teams can begin practice next Friday and the Lions will be on the field as soon as possible. Boulware said Lewisville’s first practice will commence at 12:01 a.m.
“The players will report on Thursday and we’re doing a camp. Our first practice will be just after midnight, we’ll practice Saturday, attend church Sunday as a group and then have one Sunday practice,” Boulware said.
Boulware said he wants to do things differently because he wants a different outcome that Lewisville had last season. The team had a great year, going 11-2 and advancing to the third round of the Class A playoffs, but Boulware said his team is aiming for something even bigger in 2023.
“We’re calling this our revenge year. We don’t want to let things end like they did last year,” he said.
To that end, the preseason schedule has been beefed up considerably. On August 3, Lewisville will go to Blythewood for a multi-team scrimmage that will include the host Bengals, Irmo, Dorman and North Augusta. So that field will feature nothing but AAAA and AAAAA competition for the Lions.
“I told the kids today that the size of the school doesn’t matter,” Boulware said. “They have to put 11 players on the field just like we do.”
During 7-on-7 competitions earlier in the summer, Lewisville was very competitive against everyone regardless of size. Boulware said he doesn’t expect that to change when teams can hit, tackle and block for real.
On August 7, Lewisville will play host to Buford. That will be more of a game-type scrimmage as will the half of action against the Hickory Hawks in the Chester County Football Jamboree on August 11. Lewisville is basically gearing up already for its opening week opponent (Oceanside Collegiate). So the sessions against Buford and the Hickory Hawks will be used for overall evaluation and to make sure everyone understands how things work when the lights come on in the regular season.
“I want to see the guys get on and off the field. I want to see them carry out their assignments. It’s also a chance for young guys to shine and show they can be the next man up,” Boulware said.
Lewisville opens the regular season August 18.