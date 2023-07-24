Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services (SOS), an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the award of a $10,000 grant from Chester Healthcare Foundation to build a solid wall and roof extension onto the east side of the existing covered arena.
Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services was established by Beth Gaston, a physical therapist with a love for horses, who strives to provide a comprehensive therapeutic equine program utilizing horses to facilitate growth, learning, and healing.Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services provides therapy to a population which includes children and adults with mental, physical, emotional, and functional disabilities.
The building addition will serve many purposes such as a sensory wall, a barrier for the safety of the patients, and horses.The solid wall will convert into a visual biofeedback and activity learning center to be used by physical, occupational, speech and mental health therapists during treatment sessions.The wall can hold mounted activity tools such as mirrors, basketball hoops, magnetic posters, chalkboards, dowels, loops, and many other therapeutic tools.
These activities will provide visual biofeedback, build motor skills, facilitate dynamic balance activities, neurological responses such as postural control, hand-eye coordination, descriptive language, counting, color, shape, space and reasoning skills.As an added benefit the wall will provide climate control with wind protection, patient privacy, and containment.The reverse side of the wall under the extended roof will be used for human-horse safety and welfare.
Under the roof, we plan to build a 12 x 24 room, a 12 x 12 room, and eight 12 x 12 stalls.The 12 x 24 room will provide a private area suitable for conducting confidential interviews, processing sessions, and a quiet/cool down area for sensory overload patients.Tack and treatment equipment will also be stored in this room for immediate access during sessions.The 12 x 12 room will be used to store supplemental feeding supplies including hay.
The standards for the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) states a maximum limit for each equine’s working session to be no more than three continuous hours, a tethered equine is considered working.
Often during a treatment session, a horse with different characteristics is indicated to achieve desired outcomes.The stalls will facilitate compliance with best practice, and make changing horses easier without treatment interruption.
SOS’ building goal exceeds funds received from the generous Chester Healthcare Foundation grant.Donations are appreciated to help complete this project and members of our community are welcome to come and visit Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services.To schedule a visit or for more information please contact Beth Gaston, Executive Director, beth_gaston@yahoo.com or 803-374-6255.