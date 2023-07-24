Strides Xmas

A visitor to the Strides of Strength Christmas gala last year gets to know one of the working horses.

 BY BILL MARION/SPECIAL TO THE N&R

Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services (SOS), an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the award of a $10,000 grant from Chester Healthcare Foundation to build a solid wall and roof extension onto the east side of the existing covered arena.

Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services was established by Beth Gaston, a physical therapist with a love for horses, who strives to provide a comprehensive therapeutic equine program utilizing horses to facilitate growth, learning, and healing.Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services provides therapy to a population which includes children and adults with mental, physical, emotional, and functional disabilities.