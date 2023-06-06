Jessie Purser

Jessie Purser

A candlelight vigil and balloon release in honor of Lewisville Middle School student Jessie Purser, 13, will be held Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Lewisville Middle School.

According to the York County coroner Jessie Purser was one of two victims involved in a traffic fatality on Saturday evening on Homestead Road in Rock Hill. According to the coroner she was in a vehicle that struck a person riding on a lawn mower. The person on the lawn mower was also killed.