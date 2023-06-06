A candlelight vigil and balloon release in honor of Lewisville Middle School student Jessie Purser, 13, will be held Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Lewisville Middle School.
According to the York County coroner Jessie Purser was one of two victims involved in a traffic fatality on Saturday evening on Homestead Road in Rock Hill. According to the coroner she was in a vehicle that struck a person riding on a lawn mower. The person on the lawn mower was also killed.
The Coroner's press release stated that Jessie Purser was ejected from the vehicle during the Collision. She was rushed to PMC where she was pronounced deceased by Hospital staff.
Lewisville Middle School posted the following on their Facebook page:
"It is with great sadness that the Lewisville Middle School family announces the loss of one of its lions -- Jessie Purser passed away this past weekend. Everyone is welcomed to join the LMS family this Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil and balloon release in honor of our beloved Jessie. If you are struggling and need help dealing with this tragic loss, please reach out to Ms. Wilson @awilson@chester.k12.sc.us."