From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Shawn Shive, 42, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; and unlawful to text while operating a motor vehicle non-criminal on July 24.
- Jamie Melton Sutton, 42, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth); and driving under suspension first offense on July 24.
- Christian Debron Gilyard, 20, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on July 25.
- Robert Kyle McAteer, 39, was charged with kidnapping; driving under suspension first offense; reckless driving; violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program; and assault and battery third degree on July 25.
- Robert Fitzgerald Mills, 52, was charged with driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status; contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and driving a commercial vehicle while license is suspended, revoked, canceled or disqualified, non-DUI related, third or subsequent offense on July 25.
- Joy Marie Gillispie, 28, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on July 26.
- Jamar Rashard Alexander, 32, was charged with burglary first degree; kidnapping; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and domestic violence second degree on July 27.
- Dennis Kentell Beatty, 27, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on July 27.
- Bobby Bland, 18, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; burglary second degree; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on July 27.
- Ladarius Travon Brown, 21, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less and domestic violence second degree; and was picked up on a bench warrant for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana first on July 27.
- Norris Leonard Brown, 42, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on July 27.
- Quatavia Imunique Carter, 27, was charged with assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on July 27.
- Joshua Aaron Groves, 31, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, four grams or more but less than 14 grams, second or subsequent offense on July 27.
- Peyton Lars McFalls, 23, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense on July 27.
- Trevor James Spurlock, 31, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on July 27.
- Shyeisha Lachell Stradford, 29, was charged with assault and battery by mob second degree (serious bodily injury results) on July 27.
- Brentton Stephon Timmons, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and domestic violence second degree; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense on July 27.
- Ezekiel Feaster, 23, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence second degree on July 28.
- Robert Todd Gibson Jr., 34, was charged with assault and battery third degree; and was held for drug court on July 28.
- D’Ebony Hill, 27, was charged with assault and battery by mob, second degree (serious bodily injury results) on July 28.
- Chavis Keenan, 36, was charged with burglary first degree; and assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on July 28.
- John Antonio Frenchis Lowery, 31, was charged with murder; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on July 28.
- Phillip Newberry, 31, was charged with two counts of stalking when an injunction or restraining order is in effect prohibiting this conduct on July 28.
- Darius Marquis Woods, 28, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on July 28.
- Reginald Earl Hanson, 19, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime; attempted murder; and destroying, altering, concealing or tampering with physical evidence or biological material on July 29.
- Rondrick Jones, 42, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute second offense on July 29.
- Kaden Zane Robinson, 19, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on July 29.
- Joseph Taylor, 31, was charged with assault and battery third degree on July 29.
- Roosevelt Beatty, 50, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on July 30.
- Tony Derelle Sanders Jr., 40, was charged with trespassing/ entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on July 30.
- Steven Ralph Cabrera, 37, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on July 31.