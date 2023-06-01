Good day again Chester, Buddy here, so let’s talk. This week I want to talk about your sleeping accommodations.
You know, if dogs could sleep test a bed, can you imagine what the winner would be? Over there are the dog beds: lumpy, bumpy and tucked away out of sight somewhere. Over here are the big spacious human beds: big, soft, high off the drafty floor and occupied by humans. From a dog’s point of view, they’re the best real estate in any home.
Human beds are great places for dogs to be, because they smell like our humans and usually have at least one of our humans in them. They are a good place to go when we want some company.
Dogs, unlike cats, are not solitary animals. We have spent most of our evolutionary history living with families of dogs. When nighttime fell, we all curled up next to each other. Sleeping close together not only kept us warm but gave us a feeling of security. Now that we are living in the homes with our humans, we want to continue this time-honored and comforting ritual.
More important than comfort is closeness. Dogs get lonely when we sleep by ourselves in a laundry room or basement. It’s the company that makes the bed the place to be. Some people want their dogs on the bed with them and encourage them to jump up on the bed. The praise we get for coming aboard is really all the motivation we need to do it every night. Left to our own devices, in fact, quite a few of us would choose to sleep near the bed and not on it. That king-size mattress offers the ultimate in comfort, but there’s a lot of activity up there. Humans roll around, push us with their legs and hog the covers, not to mention that terrible snoring. While a lot of dogs may start out on the bed at the beginning of the night, they might end up on the floor when looking for more serious sleeping.
There is also another reason dogs might gravitate to the bed, one that has nothing to do with comfort or closeness. In a dog’s world, height is power. A shy, bashful dog, for example, will be very careful about raising his head so that it’s higher than a more assertive dog’s. An assertive dog, on the other hand, will stretch his whole body upward in order to appear taller than he is. Sleeping on the bed automatically adds a few feet to a dog’s stature, and that can be quite a benefit. Be careful, though, that your dog doesn’t perceive his privileged status and start lording over other pets in the household. Or even worse, start growling at the human for infringing on his perceived space on the bed.
For humans the bed is just a place to sleep, but for dogs, it’s one of the ways we figure out what our social status is in the household. Give your dogs special rights and he is going to keep pushing the boundaries. Today’s mild grumble may turn into tomorrow’s nasty growl or a bite. Dogs who get uppity because of their comfortable sleeping arrangements need to be taken down a peg or two.
A dog that is accustomed to sleeping in your bed isn’t going to give it up voluntarily. Even if you don’t let him on the bed before you go to sleep, he will try and sneak up once you’re asleep. The easiest way to keep him out of your bed is to make his own bed a very comfortable place to be.
Although dogs can adapt well to sleeping by themselves, we like to be in the same room as our humans at night. Put your dog’s bed next to yours. He will be able to smell you and hear you breathing, which lets him know he’s important enough to share the same general space, if not the bed itself. Make sure the bed is big enough. You can’t expect a German Shepherd or Rottweiler to be able to stretch out on a three-foot round bed and be comfortable. Even though dogs sleep curled up most of the night, we need additional room to stretch out when we feel like it. The bed should be as long as your dog is when he’s stretched out full length.
Dogs climb into bed with their humans because it makes them feel important. You can make their bed feel just as important by sitting on the floor next to it, talking to them, petting them or even offering them a few treats while they’re in their bed.
It’s not really the contact with your body your dog craves at bedtime, but all of the other sensory stimulations that come with the territory, smells especially. Take an old blanket, as long as your scent is on it, and put it in your dog’s bed. It’s loaded with your personal scents, and that will probably be enough to keep him happy. I’ve never been allowed on the furniture or the bed and that’s alright. Since I had a broken hip and leg when I came to live with my humans I never got use to anything but my own bed.
Some of you will remember Curly Jo, my friend girl when I came to live with my humans. Well, she had a bed and I had a bed side by side and she never got into mine but I did stretch out in both of ours one time, but she didn’t mind. Sometimes I got in the bed with her and she would always let me. Maybe I was the little pup she never had. She really was a sweet old girl and my friend while I began my life with these humans. I got to spend almost two years with her before she passed away and I learned a lot from her, that I was indeed a lucky dog to have been taken in by my new humans.