Three Chester County military veterans from two different conflicts were honored at Union ARP Church recently when they were presented with Quilts of Valor.

USAF Vietnam veteran Norman Paquin, U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Jim Sanders Sr. and U.S. Army Korean War veteran Joe Gaston were each presented their own Quilt of Valor by the members of the Old Glory Quilters of Rock Hill, a chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.