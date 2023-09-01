Three Chester County military veterans from two different conflicts were honored at Union ARP Church recently when they were presented with Quilts of Valor.
USAF Vietnam veteran Norman Paquin, U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Jim Sanders Sr. and U.S. Army Korean War veteran Joe Gaston were each presented their own Quilt of Valor by the members of the Old Glory Quilters of Rock Hill, a chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The three veterans were presented their Quilts in front of an audience of family and friends in the church fellowship hall.
The moment was especially poignant for Joe Gaston as he was presented his Quilt by his granddaughter Annie, an Army soldier who just returned from deployment in Syria.
At the beginning of the ceremony DAV Chester Chapter 19 Adjutant Roxann James said “I’m ashamed to think it’s taken us so long to honor them, but thanks to Joe Gordon, Ron Poston, Stacy Newlon and many others, they are finally getting the recognition.”
Mayhill told the crowd the Old Glory Quilters has 31 quilters in the group and the group has presented over 3,500 Quilts to veterans in the area.
“You’ve heard the phrase: No greater love hath no man (or woman) than to be willing to lay down their life for another. From time immemorial to today, only two defining forces have offered to give up their life for you: Jesus Christ for your soul and the American veteran for your freedom.
“The quilters take about 100 hours per person to make these Quilts for a total stranger,” he said.
“How many would be willing to give up 100 hours of your life, plus some cash out of your pocket to pay for the materials for the Quilt of Valor?
“A Quilt of Valor is not a blanket: a blanket can be bought at Wal-Mart…a quilt, especially a Quilt of Valor, has anywhere from 12-14 yards of material in it…” he said.
Mayhill had all the veterans at the ceremony stand and be recognized, then he asked all the spouses of veterans to stand.
“You are the backbone of this nation, you are the backbone of the veteran. You kept the home fires burning. You mowed the grass, shoveled the snow, gave birth and went to funerals and christenings. You fixed the refrigerator or the stove when it was broken, in our absence. You are the love that brought us back home. Thank you.”
Mayhill asked the veterans in the room that had received a Quilt of Valor to stand, and then he asked Roxann James to express what getting the Quilt meant to her.
“Receiving that Quilt, along with the other members of my DAV chapter, was very comforting. You could feel the love and the prayers that were put into that Quilt, and when I wrap it around me, I still feel the love and the prayers of the quilter who presented it to me, and my comrades who were there and got their Quilts on the same day.”
Mayhill told the veterans receiving Quilts that they wanted them to use the Quilt, not lock it away in a chest or closet.
“We want you to wrap it around you and feel the love of a total stranger, the love of everybody that has shown up here today, the love of God, the love of Jesus Christ, who gave his life for your soul, so you can offer to give your life for our freedom.
“And every time you wrap it around you, we hope that any demons that might be lurking from those military days, go with it when you take that Quilt off,” Mayhill said.
Sgt. Norman Paquin served in the USAF from 1968-1972. He was a vehicle operator/dispatcher. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Armed Forces Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. The Quilt he received was named “Welcome Home”.
Maj. James H. Sanders Sr. U.S. Army, a Vietnam War veteran, who served in the Infantry from 1961-1963 and had 21 years in the reserve. The Quilt he received was named “Fly the Flag Proudly”.
To preserve the integrity of Korean War veteran Joe Gaston’s health, his Quilt was presented to him by his daughter and his granddaughter Annie, who has just returned from deployment. She is an Army E-4 in the Infantry. Joe Gaston’s Quilt was named “America the Beautiful.” He served in the U.S. army from June 9, 1953, to May 17, 1955. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
The Quilt was not the only honor that Gaston received that night.
Veteran Ron Poston told the story of his National Guard unit on the way to Ft. Pickett, Virginia, and they stopped at The Front Porch Restaurant in Richburg, which Gaston owned.
Poston told the story this way: “I was in the National Guard in Chester for 20-some odd years. Joe hadn’t opened up The Front Porch for long. Do you remember that day, Joe, with all of those Army trucks parked in front of your restaurant?
“It was four o’clock in the morning and my Guard brothers said ‘Ron, you know everybody down here. You can talk an Eskimo into buying a refrigerator. Where can we get a cup of coffee?’
“And here came Joe in that old pickup truck. I walked in and he said, ‘Rev, what’s up?’ And I said it’s cold (we were on our way to Ft. Pickett, Va., in January), and I said Joe, I’ve got some soldiers out here that need some coffee. He said, ‘Rev, get you a bucket and start filling up these pots and we’ll get them started.’
“He gave every man as much coffee as they could stand. The soldiers asked me ‘Did you pay the man?’ and I walked back in and said Joe, what do we owe you? ‘For what?’ he answered. ‘Get out of here, I have to get food started, or my wife will be on my case.’
“So on behalf of B Company, which no longer exists, I would like to present you with these patches from the South Carolina Army National Guard. These are for you sir, as a small token of appreciation for what you did for us that day,” Poston said.
“And you can all see that Joe is just as humble as he ever was, because he just said ‘I didn’t do nothing.” Poston also presented Gaston with a Vietnam medal and said, “You paved the way for those of us who didn’t have to go.”
Finally, Richburg Methodist Pastor Stacy Newlon blessed the Quilts at the close of the ceremony.
“…Our veterans answered the call and committed their entire loss service of our country in one way or another. They are people of noble and beautiful character who have sacrificed in countless ways so that we will have freedoms. Recognizing them tonight is our honor and our privilege. And we offer our thanks to them and to you for each of them. And to each quilter who is a craftsman who has lovingly and generously pieced together these fabrics and created these beautiful quilts. We ask for Your blessings on each quilter and each one who will receive a quilt. May these quilts become not only sources of warmth, but also healing and a reminder that You have seen them through things that most of us could never imagine. Allow these quilts to be a tangible token of our appreciation…”