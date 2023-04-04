He’s still chasing his Big League dreams but for at least a while, Evan Sisk will be chasing some storms.
Sisk, the Lewisville High graduate, went to spring training with the Kansas City Royals and pitched well in Cactus League action, but was ultimately optioned to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. He has appeared in two games in Omaha, both wins against the Indianapolis Indians. In the opening game of the season, he atypically allowed a run on one hit and one walk. On Sunday, however, he pitched one scoreless inning and recorded a strikeout.
As of early February, Sisk thought he would be competing for a spot on the opening day, big league roster of the Minnesota Twins and was actually in Florida for spring training with the team. Then he was involved in a trade (the second of his career) that sent him to the Kansas City organization. He was initially assigned to Omaha, then brought to spring training before being sent back to Omaha.
Pitching in both Double-A and Triple-A in the Twins organization, Sisk struck out nearly 30% of the batters he faced in 2022 and lefties hit a meager.080 against him. Overall, he was 5-1 on the mound last season with a 1.57 ERA, striking out 76 batters in 63 innings pitched.
Sisk posted a .90 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 77 innings of work as a senior at Lewisville. He played collegiately at College of Charleston. As a junior, he was a dominant starter, going 10-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 15 starts. Sisk was a 16th round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2018 MLB Draft after that season and opted to sign and forego his final year of eligibility.
He appeared in 20 games for the Rookie League Johnson City Cardinals, posting a 1.76 ERA with five saves. In 2019 he pitched for the Single-A ball Peoria Chiefs, where he had an ERA of 3.25, struck out more than one batter per inning and logged five saves.
COVID wiped out the 2020 minor league season totally but when play resumed in 2021 he moved up to Double-A Springfield, then was a part of what proved to be the first of two trades he was involved with, being dealt to the Twins. Pitching for three different teams that season, he had a cumulative ERA of 3.91 with 69 strikeouts in 54 innings and a 3-1 record.