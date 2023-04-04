He’s still chasing his Big League dreams but for at least a while, Evan Sisk will be chasing some storms.

Sisk, the Lewisville High graduate, went to spring training with the Kansas City Royals and pitched well in Cactus League action, but was ultimately optioned to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. He has appeared in two games in Omaha, both wins against the Indianapolis Indians. In the opening game of the season, he atypically allowed a run on one hit and one walk. On Sunday, however, he pitched one scoreless inning and recorded a strikeout.

Trending Videos