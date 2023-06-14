Two Chester County students graduate

South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12, celebrated the school’s 513 graduating seniors on Tuesday, June 6. The virtual school hosted three in-person ceremonies, one at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, one at the North Charleston Convention Center, and another at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, so seniors across the state had the opportunity to attend their local celebration. The graduation events were also livestreamed on Facebook for friends and family members unable to attend. Students, friends, family and faculty members also heard from two student speakers: valedictorian, Josiah White and salutatorian, Kaetlyn Weaver.