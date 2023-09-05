An open letter to the citizens of Chester
Dear citizens of the City of Chester:
Recent events have unfolded that warrant a transparent and clear statement from me as your mayor. The decision to terminate the Chief of Police was not made lightly; it’s a difficult process, but at times, a necessary one. I want our community to know that we are dedicated to ensuring your safety, and we have the support and resources of the Sheriff’s Department to work together collaboratively in achieving this goal.
Equally, the situation surrounding the termination and reinstatement of the City Administrator calls for clarity. A councilmember’s vote to terminate, followed by a vote to adjourn, led to unintended consequences. This underscores the individual responsibilities we all carry as elected officials. We must prioritize what is best for our community, even if we don’t always see eye to eye.
It deeply saddens me that recent events have highlighted a lack of decorum and respect for authority. As your Mayor, I entered this role with a commitment to fostering progress and unity. The repercussions of these events jeopardize the influx of resources that could elevate our city with housing, dining, and retail options. My tireless efforts stem from my dedication to this community, without seeking personal gain. I have walked every corner of our city, witnessing the progress we’ve achieved.
To my fellow citizens, I urge you to hold your elected officials accountable. Integrity is paramount in our service, and as we stand on the brink of great accomplishments, unity is essential. Let us rebuild our city stronger, more united, and in collaboration. I humbly ask for your support as we navigate these challenges and strive to make our city even better.
Sincerely,
Carlos L. Williams
Mayor of the City of Chester
