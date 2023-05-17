$20,000 donation to help local families recover from disasters
The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation. The gift enables the Red Cross to help families and communities in Chester and surrounding regions prepare for and recover from home fire disasters.
“At the Red Cross, we are truly grateful for the generosity and support of The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation,” said Allison Taylor, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Greater Carolinas. “With their partnership, we are able to continue to help local families affected by disasters big and small.”
In the last fiscal year, Red Crossers responded to 111 home fires in the northern South Carolina region (Cherokee, Chester, Lancaster, and York counties). Red Cross has provided more than $84,000 in financial assistance to survivors; the organization has also helped 117 families and 352 individuals in this region with emergency needs, such as food, clothing, and lodging, as well as assisted these families throughout their journey to recovery. Additionally, volunteers installed 555 free smoke alarms, and taught 263 children through our disaster preparedness course.
The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation is a Chester, South Carolina family foundation established in 1993, which makes grants supporting Education, Community, Health, and Welfare. It has been a supporter of the Red Cross for more than 15 years.