In January, Pilgrims' Inn in Rock Hill was awarded an $18,000 grant from The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation for the food pantry expansion at Pilgrims' Inn.
Pilgrims' Inn is humbly grateful for the generosity of The Lutz Foundation in ensuring that we can continue to serve communities in need. The mission of Pilgrims' Inn is to provide shelter, assistance, and supportive services to the community's most vulnerable citizens. The work of Pilgrims' Inn began in 1981 with providing food, medicine, and utility assistance. Present day, Pilgrims' Inn is a multidimensional service agency with the goal of assisting our clients in finding long-term solutions to poverty and homelessness. We offer three major forms of assistance to the community through food assistance, housing, and child care.
The community's most vulnerable do not have access to enough food to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Food insecurities lead to chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and mental health disorders. Pilgrims' Inn food pantry provides food to an average of 3,690 households totaling over 531,754 pounds of food. With The Lutz Foundation grant funds, Pilgrims' Inn will expand the food pantry and be able to provide more healthy food assistance to the community's most vulnerable.
The food pantry expansion project will be completed in three phases. Phase one is to update the entry doorway where food distributions take place and food donations are collected. Food pantry distribution occurs Tuesdays - Fridays, 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Donations are collected Mondays - Fridays, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Pilgrims' Inn is located at 236 W. Main Street, Rock Hill SC 29730. The phone number is 803-327-4227.