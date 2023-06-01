Pilgrim's expansion

Construction on Phase One of the Pilgrim's Inn expansion.

In January, Pilgrims' Inn in Rock Hill was awarded an $18,000 grant from The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation for the food pantry expansion at Pilgrims' Inn.

Pilgrims' Inn is humbly grateful for the generosity of The Lutz Foundation in ensuring that we can continue to serve communities in need. The mission of Pilgrims' Inn is to provide shelter, assistance, and supportive services to the community's most vulnerable citizens. The work of Pilgrims' Inn began in 1981 with providing food, medicine, and utility assistance. Present day, Pilgrims' Inn is a multidimensional service agency with the goal of assisting our clients in finding long-term solutions to poverty and homelessness. We offer three major forms of assistance to the community through food assistance, housing, and child care.

