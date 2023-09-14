In an era of rising prices, exploring versatile, budget-friendly ingredients is crucial. Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is a versatile and cost-effective meat substitute made from dehydrated soy flour or soy protein concentrate. It's used as a meat extender or substitute, making it a popular choice for frugal people looking to stretch their meat budget or those following a vegetarian or vegan diet. TVP is known for its high protein content and ability to absorb flavors, making it a suitable extender or replacement for ground meat in many recipes.
To rehydrate TVP, use a 1:1 ratio of TVP to liquid (by volume). This means for every one cup of dry TVP add one cup of liquid. The dry TVP expands into two cups of meat substitute and can be stored in the fridge for three to five days.
When using TVP, season it generously with flavorful liquids, herbs, spices and sauces along with ingredients like onions, garlic and vegetables to enhance its neutral flavor.
Today, let's explore TVP with a classic favorite: Cottage Pie. This offers significant savings without skimping on the pleasures of a hearty meal.
SAVORY HALF-AND-HALF COTTAGE PIE
Yield: 6 generous servings
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
6 medium potatoes, about 2 lbs. or equivalent leftover or instant mashed potatoes
1 cup Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
1 (14.5 ounce) can (1 1/2 cups) beef broth, divided
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 (16 ounce) bag frozen peas and carrots
1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Prepare a 9-by-13 baking dish with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. While it's heating, peel and chop your potatoes. Place your potatoes in cool, salted water, then bring them to a boil for 10 minutes. This gradual heating ensures even cooking, preventing the outer layers from overcooking before the insides are tender. Once they're cooked and drained, mash with the milk and butter, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, rehydrate the TVP. Heat one cup of beef broth in the microwave (or on the stovetop) until simmering. Add the TVP to rehydrate for five minutes.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions, sauteing until tender and slightly caramelized. Stir in the tomato paste and continue cooking and stirring for three minutes, allowing it to meld with the caramelized onions and develop a deeper flavor.
Add the minced garlic and ground beef, and rehydrated TVP. Cook until the meat is browned and the TVP has absorbed the delicious flavors, about five minutes. Add Worcestershire sauce, peas and carrots, creamed corn and the remaining 1/2 cup broth, and simmer the mixture for 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Transfer filling to the baking dish and spread it evenly. Spoon the mashed potatoes over the filling, creating an even layer. Top with cheese. Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.
While savoring this scrumptious Cottage Pie, remember that TVP offers benefits beyond versatility and low-cost. TVP is environmentally friendly with a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional meat production. Moreover, its high protein and fiber content make it a nutritious addition to your diet.
So, next time you're planning meals, remember TVP and turn an ordinary meal into a cost-conscious masterpiece.
Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.