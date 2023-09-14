In an era of rising prices, exploring versatile, budget-friendly ingredients is crucial. Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is a versatile and cost-effective meat substitute made from dehydrated soy flour or soy protein concentrate. It's used as a meat extender or substitute, making it a popular choice for frugal people looking to stretch their meat budget or those following a vegetarian or vegan diet. TVP is known for its high protein content and ability to absorb flavors, making it a suitable extender or replacement for ground meat in many recipes.

To rehydrate TVP, use a 1:1 ratio of TVP to liquid (by volume). This means for every one cup of dry TVP add one cup of liquid. The dry TVP expands into two cups of meat substitute and can be stored in the fridge for three to five days.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.