Editor’s note: As a way to inform voters, The N&R has asked the local candidates for Chester City Council and Mayor of Chester to provide us with their candidate announcements before the May 2 election.
Wanda Stringfellow, Candidate for Mayor of Chester
Wanda Y. Stringfellow is a Chester native. She is the mother of two children, Attorney La’Jessica Stringfellow, and Jai’Den Stringfellow a graduating senior attending Chester High School. Wanda is a graduate of Chester County Schools and has attended the following colleges and universities to further her education and acquired the following degrees:
- Benedict College — B.A. in elementary Education/Early Childhood Education
- The University of South Carolina — M.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
- Cambridge College of Boston M.A. — M.Ed. in Urban Studies
- Cambridge College of Boston M.A. — Ed.S in Educational Administration/Leadership
- Florida State University — received various certificates and certifications in Leadership and management strategies.
Wanda is a working retiree of the Chester County School District where she has devoted her entire 38-year teaching career to the Chester community. She teaches 8th grade — Earth Science at Chester Middle school.
Wanda is a member of the Mount Olive Baptist of Chester, SC
I am seeking re-election for the office of Mayor because I have the experience and passion to continue to re-build a high performing city government as is evident with my leadership throughout the last four years. I successfully led our community during the pandemic amid local, state and national shutdowns of businesses and government.
I am confident that I can continue to unite our community as we work through some of our most challenging issues. I have been involved in our local municipal government for many years and I have the experience needed to strengthen our current municipal government. As Mayor I have previously led the City of Chester to be named a “Picture Perfect” city by the state of South Carolina and have also led a delegation of citizens to the National League of Cities competition as an “All American City” finalist. Each of these honors was a result of excellent leadership as Mayor during my tenure. It is my desire and goal to reach each of these honors of distinction again as our community continues to work together to achieve this goal. I am seeking re-election for office of Mayor because I am a proven leader who solves problems and seizes opportunities. My leadership ability speaks for itself.
During my current term as Mayor, projects completed under my leadership are:
- Lead our community safely during the Covid-19 pandemic;
- Advocated for and acquired the City of Chester Aquatic and Physical Fitness Center;
- Annexation of property into city of Chester for major housing development;
- Working collaboratively with Chester County Economic Development director to establish business partnerships and development within downtown Chester;
- Re-established a strong, meaningful working relationship with the Chester County Sheriffs Department and the City of Chester;
- First Friday downtown community events;
- City of Chester’s participation in Juneteenth Celebration;
- Appropriation of ARPA funding to demolish and remove dilapidated houses & buildings;
- Passage of Bailey Bill;
- Passage of Rental Registry;
- Continued support of Economic Development within our downtown;
- Continued development of the Agri-Business-Market building & Pavilion.
I am a catalyst for change and guided development. I am an independent thinker and I am not beholden to anyone or group. I understand economic development, strategic planning and innovation. I am a visionary and I am the positive, progressive leader our community needs and deserves.
I am running for office because I am “Chester”, a native that loves her community and wants to see it strive to its fullest potential. I chose to raise my family here and would like to see our community become vibrant enough that my children will desire to someday raise their children here, a place where people want to live, work, learn and play.
Annie Reid, Candidate for Chester City Council, Ward 3
As a proud citizen of the City of Chester, I have diligently served the citizens of Chester. I was employed by the State of South Carolina in the Department of Employment and Workforce (formally the Employment Security Commission) working my way up from a clerk to Area Director in the Chester Office and then transferring to the Rock Hill Office as Area Director.
I have worked with a lot of our citizens in Chester, and I have always done my best to assist them with their needs. My job helped in the development of my interviewing skills, hiring practices, evaluation and managing of people.
As a citizen of Chester, I have worked in the community by helping to establish a Neighborhood Watch Program, working on Earth Day Projects and community clean-ups, advocating for sidewalks in the City especially in the Ashford Street area, advocating Fair Housing Month downtown beautification and other initiatives.
I have always tried to be responsive to community needs and citizen requests. Because there are nine people making decisions on the council, choices were not always made in favor of what I believed to be the best for the City; but in government, the majority rules. I have always been a firm believer in this. No matter what the council decides, after the vote is taken and opinions are voiced, we must work together for the betterment of the City of Chester.
As a councilmember, I have worked on the Public Works, Public Safety, Recreation, and the Finance committees at various times. I also worked as a liaison between the Council and the Chester Downtown Development Association. I have found that being a policy maker is not always easy, but I have been fortunate to be able to listen to all sides and make an informed decision according to the facts presented.
We are currently working on demolishing dilapidated housing, improving services to the citizens of Chester, offering better recreational opportunities, more housing and other initiatives. I believe that the City of Chester will be a more viable community if we work together.
Our relationship with the County of Chester has been improved especially in the economic development aspect. We must continue to develop and improve our relationships with the county, the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, surrounding cities and counties, and private entities so that we can have a seat at the table when discussions about our viability are held.
I believe in change for the better. Not just change for the sake of change. I want to continue to serve my city. Anyone who holds the seat of councilmember should respect and be respected. I solicit your vote in the May 2nd City election as we continue to work for the betterment of the City of Chester.
Ursula Boyd-Crosby, Candidate for City Council Ward 3
(Based on remarks from the April 15 meet and greet)
I am Ursula Boyd Crosby and I’m running for Ward 3. Everyone who knows me knows that I am not one to just sit back and watch things happen. I’m one of those people fighting for the people of Chester, not just one individual.
If I am elected, you can bank on you’ll hear from me with all my ideas and I’ll be saying everything that I need to say about the City of Chester.
For example, I’m fighting to keep the Fitness and Aquatic Center. We need the Center, and I think all of us need it. Our kids around here need somewhere they can go.
As far as the sanitation issue in the City, we need to beautify our buildings and our neighborhoods.
I will represent Ward 3. I urge you to come out and vote for me. You won’t be disappointed.
Miss Tony Nelson, Candidate for City Council Ward 4
As a lifelong Chester resident, I seek your support in my candidacy for Chester City Council-Ward 4. I bring with me a love of community and a myriad of experiences as a conscientious leader and motivator and keeper of my word.
I come with an understanding of how a City Council should operate on behalf of its constituency, including legislative and administrative powers with appropriate budgetary concerns as well as the correct passing of ordinances and resolutions. It is just as important that public investment programs and policies serve the citizens of Chester in the best capacity. I will avail myself of needed trainings in order to be both certified and in municipal compliance.
I have been appointed to serve on the Chester County Sheriffs Board on Crime Prevention and am a member of the Finley High School Alumni and currently serve as an assistant Minister at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church in Chester County, assisting on several different boards.
I am a graduate of both Clinton College of Rock Hill and Salisbury, North Carolina’s Livingstone College with a Social Work Degree. I serve as Coordinator of the Homeless Prevention Program of the Fort Lawn Community Center.
You have my word that I vow to work hard for those in my district and for Chester as a whole. I give my word that I will work to clean up that which is not in order and to tear down that which is non-repairable. I ask for your support.
David Claytor, Candidate for City Council Ward 2
I am David Claytor, a Candidate for Chester City Council. I am a public school bus driver and have been for many years. My wife,Dr. Elizabeth Claytor,and I are Inn-Keepers of the Inn Upon Moon River Plantation Bed & Breakfast in Historic Downtown Chester.We also manage Carolina Hall, an events venue in downtown Chester.
I am the Director of 2nd Thursday Blues, a non-profit organization which presents the annual MLK Jr. Blues Festival in Chester, SC.
I established the Tuesday Power Lunch and the Sunnyside-Up Breakfast ministries at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church which provided FREE meals to the community. I established the Community Garden, also at St.Mark’s Episcopal Church.
I am no stranger to working and promoting a higher quality of life for the betterment of the Chester Community.
I am committed to advocacy and representation for all city of Chester residents to feel safe and secure in their residences,businesses,schools, churches,events, parks,and streets.
I am committed to improving the well being and quality of life for all Chester City residents including the most vulnerable citizens:children,the elderly,special needs children and adults.