The City of Chester needs to enhance its revenue stream. It also needs to follow the law.
On Monday, Chester City Council held a budget workshop and the focus was on ways to improve the overall bottom line. It’s no secret that the City has been struggling financially for years and as of late February had less than $10,000 in its general fund.
One idea pitched was to increase some user fees, which makes sense. Apparently, things like garbage fees, rental of Joe Collins Stadium and the like have not been adjusted in years and are substantially less than those in nearby municipalities.
Membership fees at the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center are also much less than at places like the Upper Palmetto YMCA and the facility is operating at a big loss.
By the time you figure in the cost to pay public works employees, the costs to dump garbage at the landfill and the cost of equipment, trucks and gas, garbage collection is an expensive process.
The fees collected need to at least come close to covering those costs.
A full rental of Joe Collins Stadium is only $400 for a day. We checked the price to rent District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill.
Just to apply to do so costs $50 and the listed price is $400 an hour.
The Aquatics and Fitness Center will never reach break even status just on memberships, but it needs to come closer that it does right now.
All that is fine and City staff is right in analyzing costs versus income, but there was one other proposal that caught our attention. Mention was made that the fee charged to fulfill Freedom of Information Act requests could be going up as well. It must be mentioned that providing requested information and documents to the public is not and cannot be a moneymaking venture.
State law is very clear on this matter and states that government entities must only charge actual costs.
If the lowest-paid person who can do the work to fulfill a request makes $20 an hour and spends one hour collecting documents and information, the cost that can be passed on is $20, plus the cost of paper (or a disk or thumb drive).
If the City is not charging that much, that’s one thing, but if they are, they’ve topped out in terms of what the law allows.
The way we’ve always looked at it is that any government body is really just the people it represents.
You’ve elected officials to make policy and they hire people to work on your behalf, but the government is by and for you.
Their budgets, meeting minutes, contracts, emails and letters are yours.
You are legally entitled to inspect them or request copies because they belong to you.
There should never be an onerous charge placed on you for collecting records or information that are yours and that you paid for in the first place.
The City should update fee schedules if that hasn’t been done in some time and if not having done so has led to budget gaps.
They should not try to pump up revenue at the expense of open government and the law.