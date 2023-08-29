Tyler Windsor, Operations Manager for Albermarle, Chester County’s newest industry, was the keynote speaker at the recent I-77 Alliance Economic Development Summit. Windsor gave some insight into the company that will convert raw materials into lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the growing field of automotive batteries for electric vehicles.
In introducing Windsor, Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long said “we’re going to see a lot of changes in the automotive sector over the next decade. Assistant Economic Development Director Kris Phillips and I, as I am sure is the same for my economic development counterparts in the other four counties (the I-77 Alliance serves Chester, Fairfield, York, Lancaster and Richland Counties), we’ve seen a massive uptick in activity related to electric vehicles…Richland County had a huge success with the Scout Motors project. We still don’t know what that means for us here, but we are excited about the opportunities that is bringing to the region as a whole. And we look forward to trying to compete for some of those opportunities.”
One of the opportunities that was vehicle related was the project that started out life code-named Project Raven, Long said.
“Project Raven, which became Albermarle, was Kris’ project, he really did work tirelessly on this project. From to finish, he spent about 11 months. We saw a lot of activity looking at the same site, but the one that Kris and I were most excited about was Albermarle. It is a fantastic company, and the more we got to know these folks, the more excited we were about the impact they’re going to have on our community,” Long said.
Windsor began his keynote address with a topic that is on the minds of many where they hear the word “lithium”, and that is safety.
“We are a chemical conversion plant facility. We’re going to be handling chemicals, we’re going to be handling equipment, with potentially highly hazardous operations if not handled correctly, so our safety program is vast. I’m going to speak about two aspects of this.
“We start off every shift on every day with a “safety tailgate”. We think that’s really important to make sure our employees are getting in the right mindset before they start their work.
“We also start all of our jobs with a job safety analysis and a safe work permit. And that helps make sure that we’re being proactive and trying to identify potential hazards in the workplace, and then mitigating those before we start our work. We also empower our employees to stop work, if after they’ve started a job they come across something that they feel like they can’t take care of in a safe manner. They stop, get help co-workers or get help from supervision, and then we resolve the issue before we begin work again,” Windsor said.
“And the final thing I wanted to mention is that we encourage all of our employees to be an active part of our safety program,” he said.
Windsor then gave some background about Albermarle, which is headquartered in Charlotte and has about 7,500 employees globally.
The Richburg plant is going to be part of the energy storage business unit, which is the largest business unit that Albermarle has, said Windsor.
“Our Richburg site is going to be a lithium hydroxide production facility,” he said.
The plant is going to take the resources from the lithium mine being developed in Kings Mountain, N.C. and then take those raw materials “to a conversion facility that converts, through chemical processing, those raw materials to a useful end product in our case, in Richburg, that would be lithium hydroxide. The lithium hydroxide is then sold to downstream customers that produce the electrodes, the batteries, or the electric vehicle. Albermarle doesn’t participate in those interim steps. Those are our customers,” he said.
A future component planned for the Albermarle site is recycling.
“This will be a big issue going forward: how do we recycle and make use of those batteries once they’ve reached the end of life, and we plan to have a recycled feedstock line in our Richburg facility, to convert that those batteries back into a usable product, again, and enter that supply chain again,” Windsor said.
He added, “From an investment standpoint, most of the battery production and most of the conversion capacity is currently in China. And so from an Albermarle perspective, a lot of our investments over the last several years have been in that region, in China and Australia for our part. A lot of those investments are completing and we’re beginning to pivot more to the west for those investments and resources and conversion capacity. Our Kings Mountain mine site and Richburg conversion facility are really key portions of that that investment as we pivot west,” he said.
“ Our Kings Mountain and Richburg facilities really positioned Albemarle in a nice place close to our customers; current customers and future customers.”
Why did Albermarle choose Chester County?
Windsor explained, “When we were doing site selection, these are some of the pieces that were important to how we made the final decision about the site selection: We needed a site that was large enough to host our operations, the site is about 800 acres that will be developed. And it’s large enough to host our current plant operations as well as operations in the future.
“Access to transportation was really important, so we have rail access right there on Hwy. 9; we will be shipping a lot of our goods, raw materials and finished products by rail, so that was really important. “Access to ports on the east coast was very important. And then of course, access to Interstate 77. We’re just a few miles away from I-77, and that was important for shipping out goods by truck.
The availability of skilled workers in this broader region was very important to Albermarle as well.
“And when we think about this ecosystem from an electric vehicle standpoint and from and Albermarle standpoint, we think about bringing talent into the organization and being able to talk about how you can have a career in a mining plant at Kings Mountain in a more traditional chemical processing plant in Richburg or at our headquarters location where you can do a variety of things from supply chain to marketing or commercial and so forth, and then and also the technology park (being established in Charlotte) where you can participate in research and development or process development, all without having to move from the broader community,” Windsor said.
He concluded his speech by talking about the Richburg site, which will process 100,000 tons per year.
“And just to put that in perspective, that’s enough lithium hydroxide to go with the batteries to make about 1.6 million electric vehicles per year.
“We’re going to do that in two phases. The first phase is what’s underway now, at 50,000 tons per year capacity. We’re in the design phase now and so we anticipate to start construction in 2024, complete construction in 2026.
“And then after that, there’ll be a second phase that follows that will be the second 50,000 tons per year of production. And that is when we were planning to build in that flexibility to process and recycle battery feedstock to convert into a usable form for our customers. There’s also enough space on the site that we can do some further expansion, or potentially start up some adjacent product lines in the future,” he said.