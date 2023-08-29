Tyler Windsor speaks

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Tyler Windsor, Operations Manager for Albermarle, Chester County’s newest industry, was the keynote speaker at the recent I-77 Alliance Economic Development Summit. Windsor gave some insight into the company that will convert raw materials into lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the growing field of automotive batteries for electric vehicles.

In introducing Windsor, Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long said “we’re going to see a lot of changes in the automotive sector over the next decade. Assistant Economic Development Director Kris Phillips and I, as I am sure is the same for my economic development counterparts in the other four counties (the I-77 Alliance serves Chester, Fairfield, York, Lancaster and Richland Counties), we’ve seen a massive uptick in activity related to electric vehicles…Richland County had a huge success with the Scout Motors project. We still don’t know what that means for us here, but we are excited about the opportunities that is bringing to the region as a whole. And we look forward to trying to compete for some of those opportunities.”