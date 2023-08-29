As a strong conservative, I have been working diligently with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to address our growing fiscal crisis. We must focus on our nation’s necessities rather than partisan priorities.

Our country is over $32 trillion in debt according to the U.S. Treasury, a figure which is rapidly rising. This means not only are we in a vulnerable position on the world stage, but our quality of life as citizens suffers because of the astronomical costs necessary to fund too many programs which are arguably beyond the reasonable responsibility of the federal government. Under the Biden Administration, for example, we are spending an egregious amount of taxpayer dollars on inappropriate programs such as “Bee Friendly Highways,” the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Act, and the Michelle Obama Hiking Trail. It is wasteful and frankly, disrespectful, to the hardworking American public.