As a strong conservative, I have been working diligently with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to address our growing fiscal crisis. We must focus on our nation’s necessities rather than partisan priorities.
Our country is over $32 trillion in debt according to the U.S. Treasury, a figure which is rapidly rising. This means not only are we in a vulnerable position on the world stage, but our quality of life as citizens suffers because of the astronomical costs necessary to fund too many programs which are arguably beyond the reasonable responsibility of the federal government. Under the Biden Administration, for example, we are spending an egregious amount of taxpayer dollars on inappropriate programs such as “Bee Friendly Highways,” the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Act, and the Michelle Obama Hiking Trail. It is wasteful and frankly, disrespectful, to the hardworking American public.
So, what’s the solution? There’s no doubt we need to balance the budget, which hasn’t been the case since 2001. This is one of my top priorities since being elected to the House of Representatives.
It’s important to remember in Congress, a budget resolution is simply a framework for how the federal government should spend money. A budget resolution, however, is not binding. Congress still has a responsibility to craft 12 separate appropriations bills — each one covering a different function of the federal government. It is those appropriations bills which provide the actual funding for the government to operate.
With current funding set to expire at the end of September, you’re likely to hear more news about these appropriations bills in the coming weeks. As your representative in Congress, I believe each of these bills must include reasonable, incremental cuts to help place us on a trajectory to balance the budget within a reasonable period of time. Any appropriations bill that fails this test will not have my support.
I also believe the House of Representatives should return to an open rule process. As each bill is read aloud on the House floor, this process would allow any member to openly suggest an amendment, right then and there. This provides every representative the opportunity for their voice to be heard, instead of those proposals being hidden behind closed doors. It’s the fairest way for elected officials to make the wisest decisions on bills, especially those which deal with appropriations.
The House of Representatives has not had an open rule process since 2016. Furthermore, Congress has often struggled to pass all 12 appropriations bills on time, frequently opting for continuing resolutions which extend funding at existing levels for a certain period. This is no way to run the government.
If families across our congressional district can manage their finances, Congress should be expected to do the same. My pledge is to use every reasonable tool at my disposal in Washington to promote fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget. This is vital to our long-term national security, and I appreciate everyone who has contacted my office to voice similar concerns. We can no longer settle for the status quo. For the sake of our future generations, we must get our fiscal house in order.