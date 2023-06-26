Good day Chester, Buddy here again with some safety tips for the coming Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.
No doubt many of you are planning a festive Fourth of July along with barbecues, cookouts and fireworks to celebrate the birth of our nation.
Perhaps you are planning to stay at home and plan a get-together with family or friends. No Fourth of July celebration would be complete without a few fireworks. But maybe you would be safer to go and view a professional fireworks display.
While putting the finishing touches on your celebration, take a moment to think about your pets. Unlike people, pets do not associate the noise, flashes and burning smell of pyrotechnics with celebrations. Most pets are scared to death of fireworks, and often can panic at the loud wizzes and bangs they make.
• Keep your pets indoors at all times. It may seem obvious, but even if your pet is used to being outside, the resulting anxiety caused by the loud noise from the fireworks may make them break loose if they are restrained or even jump a fence in a terrified attempt to find safety.
• If you are going to a fireworks display, leave your pets at home. The safest place for your pets is at their home, not in a crowded, unfamiliar and noisy place. The combination of too many people and loud fireworks can cause your pet to freak out and seek shelter, becoming lost.
• Don’t leave your pet in a car, either. In spite of the fact that the inside of a car can reach temperatures over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes – causing brain damage or even worse, death – a scared pet can do some real damage to the interior of your car.
• Have proper identification on your pet. Consider having your pet fitted with a microchip, a tiny little instrument about the size of a grain of rice with a number inside to identify your pet if he or she becomes lost or even stolen and turns up at a shelter or even a veterinary office. You will have to register your pet’s number with a national registry. Your veterinarian will give you that information when you have the procedure done. Keep a collar with ID tags containing your pet’s name, your phone number and address on them at all times, even when they are just in the house. It only takes a minute for a pet to slip out an open door undetected and become lost.
• Keep your pet away from glow jewelry. It might look cute, but your pet could chew it up and swallow the plastic. While it may not be highly toxic, you can expect to see excessive drooling and irritation to the intestinal tract. Swallowing large pieces of the plastic could cause an intestinal blockage.
• Even if your pets aren’t afraid of fireworks, don’t allow them in the area where they are being fired. They can pose a danger to curious pets and potentially result in severe burns and/or damage to the face and paws. Even unused fireworks can pose a hazard since they contain toxic substances such as arsenic, potassium, nitrate and other heavy metals.
• If you are having a backyard barbecue, don’t be tempted to give your pets table food. Beer, onions, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins, salt and yeast dough are all possible hazards to your pet’s health. Don’t forget bones can also present a choking hazard, so don’t be tempted to give your pet bones or other table scraps.
• Citronelle insect control products are also harmful to your pets. Oil, candles, insect coils and other citronella-based repellants are irritating toxins to pets. Inhaling the fumes can cause severe respiratory illnesses like pneumonia, and if eaten can harm the nervous system.
The safest and best bet for celebrating this Fourth of July with your pets is to exclude them from the holiday festivities, at least this time around. Find a safe, secure spot in the home for your pets while you go out and enjoy the noise, bright lights and other spectator fun. You can always leave the TV on or play some music as a distraction from the noise.
I don’t know much about the Thunder Shirt, but those who have tried it say it works. It fits around your pet like a glove and is supposed to feel like a hug, giving your pet a secure feeling. It can be found at most any pet supply stores.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.