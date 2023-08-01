Chester High School hopes to have a championship football team at the end of this season and they’ll definitely have some champions on the field during the season.
During the 2023 season, Chester High School will honor some of the schools past football champions.
During halftime of the August 25 home game against Fort Mill, Chester will honor the 1963 and 2018 state title winners.
The 2018 squad (coached by current Cyclones head man Victor Floyd) became the first in school history to go 15-0 and beat perennial power Dillon to claim the AAA state crown.
That title was the first for any boys athletic team at the school since 1963. The ’63 team (coached by the late “Ears” Wilson) restored the then-Red Cyclones to glory, defeating Eau Claire to bring home a state crown.
During a September 1 game against rival Fairfield Central, the school will honor the 2007 and 2008 upperstate championship teams.
The ’07 squad (coached by Floyd) was only the third team since the 1963 state title winner to win a playoff game, but did much more than that. There was a third-round win over Daniel (which featured future NFL Pro Bowl player DeAndre “Nuk” Hopkins) and an upperstate title game victory over Union County,
The team led the state in shutouts (with eight) and fell 14-12 in the state title game to Wilson.
The ’08 squad (coached by Maurice Flowers) went 11-4, had one of the state’s most productive offenses and secured a memorable three-point win over Daniel in the upperstate finals before losing to Myrtle Beach for the AAA state titles.
Any former players from the four teams to be honored are encouraged to contact Chester High School for information on how to participate in the festivities.