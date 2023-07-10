On July 7, 2023, Mrs. Esther Lee Metz and Mr. Robert A. Barber awarded four outstanding high school graduates, scholarships on behalf of the Brenda Bowden Barber Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The awards were presented at the First Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Great Falls.
The scholarship program was established by the Bowden-Barber Families to honor the memory of their beloved family member.
Mrs. Barber was a graduate of Great Falls High School, Class of 1969, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Tuskegee University, Class of 1974. She also received her Master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Mrs. Barber was a teacher for 28 years and coach of the top-rated girls’ basketball team at Lewisville High School. She dedicated her life to helping others, be they young or old. No one ever had to ask. Her hand was always extended for help or advice.
Mrs. Barber’s family felt that a befitting honor to her memory would be to establish a scholarship in her honor. The family is delighted to award each of the winners a $750 scholarship towards their studies at the college of their choice.
The scholarship recipients are Eboni Dawkins of Lewisville High School, who will attend the University of South Carolina; Jordan Holmes of Great Falls High School, who will attend North Carolina A&T University; Jared Lockhart of Great Falls High School, who will attend the University of South Carolina-Lancaster; and Jarod Lockhart of Great Falls High School, who will attend Winthrop University.
Congratulations to the 2023 recipients of the Brenda Bowden Barber Memorial Scholarship. Our families wish all these young people much success.