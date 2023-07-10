Brenda Bowden Barber Scholarships presented to four students picture

Scholarship recipients are, from left to right, Eboni Dawkins of Lewisville High School, who will attend the University of South Carolina; Jared Lockhart of Great Falls High School, who will attend the University of South Carolina- Lancaster; Jarod Lockhart of Great Falls High School, who will attend Winthrop University; and Jordan Holmes of Great Falls High School, who will attend North Carolina A&T University.

On July 7, 2023, Mrs. Esther Lee Metz and Mr. Robert A. Barber awarded four outstanding high school graduates, scholarships on behalf of the Brenda Bowden Barber Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The awards were presented at the First Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Great Falls.