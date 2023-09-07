Amy Shoup is currently employed as the Outreach Coordinator with Battered But Not Broken Ministries in Chester. She began working for BBNB in June of this year through the SC Works WIOA )Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) program. She has worked closely with Anita Eagle at SC Works, while at the same time gaining working knowledge. and understanding how Battered But Not Broken serves previously incarcerated ladies by providing food, shelter, clothing. and overall wellness.
BBNB has developed a program that helps women combat substance abuse and domestic violence that includes extensive classes and therapy for their emotional healing, budgeting, abuse awareness and peer support. Battered But Not Broken also serves as the Community Hub for Chester County and all of their services are offered to the community at no cost to them.