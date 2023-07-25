Federal, state and local officials have searched the Chester County property owned by accused New York serial killer Rex Heuermann, searching for evidence and “trophies.”

The News & Reporter was the first media outlet to obtain a search warrant executed on the Rippling Brooke Drive land. The warrant listed a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche as a “person, place or thing” to be searched. The truck is registered to Rex’s brother Craig Heuermann of Rippling Brooke Drive, Chester and was subsequently removed from the property. The warrant states that the truck is believed to have “contraband, evidence or instrumentalities regarding the charge of...murder in the first degree (New York State), murder in the second degree (New York State), patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree (New York State) and conspiracy to commit said offenses.” The vehicle, once obtained, was to be transported to Suffolk County, NY and searched forensically. Authorities began surveillance of the Rippling Brooke Drive location at 10:50 p.m. on July 13 (just a few hours after Rex Heuermann was arrested in New York) and the warrant said authorities knew the vehicle was present at the location, with state and federal authorities aiding the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in taking custody of it. The truck is listed on the warrant as having been taken into custody. Various media outlets obtained footage of a vehicle, covered by a tarp, being hauled away from the property last Tuesday.