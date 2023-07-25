Federal, state and local officials have searched the Chester County property owned by accused New York serial killer Rex Heuermann, searching for evidence and “trophies.”
The News & Reporter was the first media outlet to obtain a search warrant executed on the Rippling Brooke Drive land. The warrant listed a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche as a “person, place or thing” to be searched. The truck is registered to Rex’s brother Craig Heuermann of Rippling Brooke Drive, Chester and was subsequently removed from the property. The warrant states that the truck is believed to have “contraband, evidence or instrumentalities regarding the charge of...murder in the first degree (New York State), murder in the second degree (New York State), patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree (New York State) and conspiracy to commit said offenses.” The vehicle, once obtained, was to be transported to Suffolk County, NY and searched forensically. Authorities began surveillance of the Rippling Brooke Drive location at 10:50 p.m. on July 13 (just a few hours after Rex Heuermann was arrested in New York) and the warrant said authorities knew the vehicle was present at the location, with state and federal authorities aiding the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in taking custody of it. The truck is listed on the warrant as having been taken into custody. Various media outlets obtained footage of a vehicle, covered by a tarp, being hauled away from the property last Tuesday.
Under “property sought” on the warrant, authorities put a lengthy list of items, many of which are listed as “trophies” which are personal items belonging to murder victims. That was to include their phones, articles of clothing, jewelry, identification, notebooks, ledgers, Bibles, personal effects and or photographs or recordings depicting the victims. Also sought were forensic and/or trace evidence, including DNA obtainable through fingernails, toenails, animal hair or fur, human hair and human skin fibers, bodily fluids as well as any latent fingerprints and palm prints. These things can be found on “furniture, mattresses, carpets, rugs, flooring, animal cages, crates, litters, playpens, beds, towers, steps (or) clothing.” Electronic devices or computers in all their forms are listed on the warrant, along with any records, whether they be physical or electronic in nature. Other property sought is “any documents relating to the recent occupation/renting/tenancy/purchasing of known instrumentalities utilized in the designated offenses.” This could include mail, bills or other similarly situated documents. Broadly, the warrant also mentions “any of the known instrumentalities involved in the commission of the designated offenses including...burlap (the remains of at least one of Heuermann’s alleged victims was discovered wrapped in burlap), camouflage burlap fabric, ‘jute-like’ fabric, hunting blinds, restraints, belts, textile yarns, polyester fibers, cotton fibers,” or any variety of tape. Other “trophy” items are listed separately, including condoms, cut distal ends of black leather belts, devices utilized to stamp letters onto leather goods, knives, scissors, cutting implements and “Bounty paper towels specifically from the Bounty Modern Print Collection.” Firearms, magazines, cases, ammunition, bullet fragments and shell casings were listed as were “locked rooms, storage areas, vaults, cabinets, safes, closets, containers (including strong boxes, desks, drawers, suitcases, briefcases, boxes, hidden compartments or other such enclosures where items can be kept, hidden or secreted.”
The so-called “Gilgo Beach Murders” have gained international attention over the past 14 years, during which they went unsolved, spawning a Netflix series, books and podcasts. Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested without incident nearly two weeks ago as he left his office and now stands charged with three counts of first degree murder in relation to the 2009 killings of Melissa Barthelemy and the 2010 deaths of Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, according to the district attorney’s office in Suffolk County, New York. According to a number of national outlets, he is also the prime suspect in the 2007 death of Maureen Brainerd-Barnes, though he has not been officially charged with that crime and investigators say investigations continue into other killings as well. He has maintained his innocence in relation to the charges.
According to deed and mortgage information, Heuermann ‘s specific land holdings in Chester include, “tract number 61 containing…4.09 acres, as shown plat of Mirror Lakes Subdivision, lots 54-80…Tract 2 containing…5.48 acres as shown on plat of Mirror Lake Subdivision…Tract 3, containing…5.34 acres as shown on plat of Mirror Lakes Subdivision…(and) Tract 4 containing…8.19 acres.”
Law enforcement officials “completed the objective” of the search “upon the seizure of the evidence.” The search is not presently ongoing. There was a rumor circulating on Tuesday that a body of water on the property was to be drained and searched, but Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said that was completely false and would not happen.